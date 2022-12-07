Cardi B hits the jackpot with a leggy share while posing with a fabulous accessory. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Cardi B felt lucky with a recent post highlighting her killer curves and trendsetting sense of style.

The Bronx native was among many well-known names who attended Art Basel over the weekend.

Cardi revealed in a since-deleted Tweet that she got paid big bucks to perform for a group of bankers in Miami. It appeared Cardi clearly had money on her mind as she looked stylish with a fabulous slot machine purse.

The Bodak Yellow rapper shared a three-part post on her Instagram for the enjoyment of her 144 million followers.

Cardi opened the carousel strongly as she sat on a lounge chair and extended her legs. She wore a white one-piece with buttons in the center and Chanel-themed patchwork decorating the garment.

Cardi’s pedicure, with showed off her white toenails, peeked out from her strappy black stilettos, which featured intricate gold heels. She daintily held her slot machine-themed bag in between her fingers with her dramatic acrylics going wild.

Cardi B hits the fashion jackpot

Cardi looked to the side with fierce eye makeup drawing attention to her face.

Cardi ditched the long extensions she had worn the previous night, opting for shoulder-length tresses. Cardi’s hair shined as it appeared thick and full of life. She stuck with her lengthy acrylics, wearing a sky-blue nail set.

A swipe right showed Cardi standing as she posed in front of two trees. The tree trunks had white lights decorating the trunks, adding a festive vibe to the shot. Cardi pivoted her hips and looked directly at the camera as she struck a pose.

The final shot showed Cardi returning to the lounge chair with her legs still crossed. She switched her face up slightly, looking down instead of to the side.

Cardi’s caption read, “Hit the jackpot wit Bardi.”

Cardi certainly demonstrated her unique personal style in the recent share. The rapper’s style has netted her deals in the past, including one with Fashion Nova.

Cardi B partners with Fashion Nova

Although fast-fashion brand Fashion Nova has primarily used influencers to sell their clothing, the brand also partnered with Cardi B to sell its merchandise.

Cardi spoke with Vogue about her first collaboration with Fashion Nova back in 2018. As Cardi revealed to the fashion magazine, she chose seasonally-appropriate colors for her first Fashion Nova collab.

Cardi explained, “They are things that I see myself wearing, like in the ’60s and the ’70s.”

Cardi continued, “I was thinking a lot about what would I wear in the falltime, like we have a lot of jackets, we have a lot dark colors, a lot of mustards, belting, a lot of blues. Nothing so bright.”

Cardi’s collection also saw inspiration from the 90s movie Clueless.