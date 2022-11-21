Rapper Cardi B promotes her Whipshots line with a simple recipe and a gorgeous outfit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Cardi B mixed her infectious personality, gorgeous good looks, and fabulous style in a recently shared promotion for her latest business venture.

The Bodak Yellow rapper shared and re-shared a video on her TikTok and Instagram pages as she excitedly stood in her kitchen with a recipe she couldn’t wait to share.

Although Cardi wasn’t exactly giving Martha Stewart vibes, her concoction looked delicious, and her style was captivating.

Based on the video, Cardi served more than just hot chocolate with her fans, the Bardi Gang.

The video began with a smiling Cardi wearing a vibrant wig with purple roots that transitioned into a vibrant pink shade.

Cardi donned a dolled-up face with beautiful pink and purple eyeshadow perfectly matching her curled tresses. She sported glossy lips and winged eyeliner as the glowing rapper got to work in the kitchen.

Cardi B prepares festive beverage featuring Whipshots

Cardi wore a light pink sports bra and high-waisted skintight pants as she instructed fans about her latest recipe.

Cardi poured dairy milk into a glass, displaying lengthy pink acrylics. She placed the glass in the microwave but explained to fans that the drink could also be enjoyed cold. Next, Cardi poured some Ghirardelli double chocolate hot cocoa mix into the warmed milk. Then, Cardi added some Bailey’s liqueur to her warm beverage concoction.

The relatable rapper didn’t have a spoon handy, so she used a knife to mix the beverage.

Finally, Cardi added some peppermint Whipshots, a vodka-infused whipped cream that gave the drink a festive flavor.

Cardi couldn’t resist trying some whipped cream directly in her mouth before adding it on top of her creation.

Cardi’s caption read, “I’m not that good at making TikTok’s soo lmaaaooooo……but this is the most delicious holiday drink wit the new @whip_shots flavored 🎁🎄….I promise it melts in your mouth!”

The Up rapper made a convincing argument for her alcohol-infused whipped cream.

Cardi B’s alcohol-infused Whipshots brand

Cardi B joined the celebrity alcohol squad with Whipshots, but her line is slightly different from existing brands like Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila or Eva Longoria’s Casa Del Sol tequila.

What separates Cardi’s line from others is that she provides vodka-infused whipped cream, a delightful twist to other celebrity-backed products. Whipshots originally launched with three flavors, mocha, vanilla, and caramel.

With the latest holiday-themed Whipshots flavor, peppermint, the line features four flavors of non-dairy, alcohol-infused whipped cream.