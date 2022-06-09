Cardi B shows curves in all pink, says ‘pardon my drip’

Cardi B in all pink says “pardon my drip.” Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Mario Santoro/AdMedia

Cardi B is the latest celebrity to go pink in an all-pink-themed photo shoot.

This week, Kim Kardashian and Doja Cat also released photo shoots of their own, with both ladies donned in head-to-toe pink.

Now, Cardi B hopped on the bandwagon in a sizzling pink ensemble that showed skin. She captioned the photos with “Pardon the drip,” a reference to the numerous diamonds she displayed in the shots.

The Bodak Yellow rapper, who recently received the honor of landing on Rolling Stone’s best hip hop albums of all time, smiled and posed as she tried something new. She fully committed to the look, with nails, hair, and sunglasses all keeping with the theme.

Cardi B shows off curves in pink photo shoot

Cardi B stunned and had fun in her latest pink shoot.

She wore a short-sleeve pink crop top with a tie that secured her cleavage. The shirt featured a plunging neckline which showed off her ample curves. She sported high-waisted pink jean shorts with diamond chains hanging from the hip and sparkling on camera. She wore pointy-toed pink boots made of leather, with diamonds hanging off the side.

Cardi rocked a pink sparkly handbag with a matching wallet and heart-shaped attachment, and she wore a bright pink bob wig and pink lens sunglasses.

Cardi kneeled in another photo and placed her hand on her face, revealing long pink acrylics. She shared a bonus video clip from a sunny Los Angeles balcony as she strutted toward the camera and appeared to be feeling herself.

The pretty-in-pink rapper flashed her colorful tattoos and admired her reflection in a mirror selfie.

Cardi B talks about strip club discrimination

Cardi B revealed she was discriminated against by New York strip clubs back when she was a dancer. Cardi said strip clubs would not let her dance on Latin night because of her appearance. Cardi’s claims backed those of rapper Joe Budden, who critiqued clubs for hiring the “same girl” and not seeking diversity. He said he believed that a lack of diversity cost the clubs money, and he expressed dissatisfaction with strip club hiring practices.

Cardi is Dominican, but she said her braids and tattoos caused clubs to put her into another category. She claimed that strip clubs were looking for a stereotypical Latina and that she was not it.

Cardi B no longer works as a stripper since she achieved hip hop success but continues to advocate for those who have not been as fortunate.