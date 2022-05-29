Cardi B shows colorful tattoos, bares body on a private jet

Cardi B private jet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Cardi B showed fans what it is like to live the high life in new pictures on a private jet.

Although her man, Offset, is having drama with his band Migos, Cardi seemed unphased in the photos. She showed off her toned body full of colorful ink as she struck some poses in the air. She and Offset were en route to a Memorial Day vacation, and she later showed videos from their romantic retreat.

She shared the shots with her 132 million followers and received 2.7 million likes for her efforts.

Cardi B poses on a private jet

Cardi B posted some pictures from thousands of feet in the air on a private jet.

Cardi wore a matching and colorful Miu Miu crop top and shorts; the intricately designed ensemble hugged her famous curves in all the right places. Her top and bottom showed off her taut abs and detailed tattoos.

She wore platform peep-toe shoes that matched the white frames on her sunglasses.

Cardi’s hair was in a sleek bun with side-parted bangs, which she tucked behind her ear. She kept the shades on for the picture and put her feet on the seat as she crossed her legs and struck a pose.

She stuck with the color trend with a bright orange handbag that she incorporated into the shots.

She wrote in the caption, “Body in Miu Miu, kitty on meow meow.”

Cardi B watches a yacht sink on vacation

After the successful, impromptu photoshoot, Cardi landed with her man and began documenting their getaway.

In an unexpected turn of events, Cardi watched a yacht sink. She shared a video of the happenings on her social media. She wrote in the tweet, “I can’t believe I’m actually watching a yacht sink.”

She posted a 45-second video with a mostly sunken yacht on her Twitter as she provided commentary on the riveting clip. “It’s sinking,” she exclaimed and continued, “Y’all see that? Y’all see that?” She wondered if there was a bigger boat that could save the “smaller” yacht before she concluded, “It’s gone.”

I can’t believe I’m actually watching a yacht sink pic.twitter.com/dLL3ZJJv9R — Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 28, 2022

The widely-viewed video had more than 880,000 views from curious watchers.

One fan responded with a clip from the movie Titanic. The clip featured the simulated Titanic as it sank into the Atlantic ocean. An amused Cardi responded to the video and shared it with Twitter followers.

You know what https://t.co/Li4CsD3sTj — Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 29, 2022

Cardi has not publicly revealed the location of her vacation and the yacht sinking, but cans can keep an eye on her social media pages for more clues.