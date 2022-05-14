Cardi B serves balls in busty bra and short skirt

Cardi B gets busty on the tennis court. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Cardi B serves looks and balls in a busty tennis outfit. Cardi wore a light purple tennis skirt and a matching push-up bra. She practiced different tennis moves, and she even demonstrated some grunts.

Cardi was joined by former Fifth Harmony singer, Normani as the two tried their hands at tennis. This episode was the latest installment of Cardi Tries, where the Bronx-rapper tries new things like Rhythmic Gymnastics on a series by Facebook Messenger.

Cardi, who recently graced the Met Gala red carpet with Offset, is coming off of a fashion high.

Cardi B plays tennis in a busty outfit

For the latest episode of Cardi Tries Out, Cardi tried out tennis.

Of course, Cardi dressed the part for the endeavor. Cardi wore a light purple tennis outfit with a ruffled skirt and busty crop top.

Her hair featured two buns on top of her head and long pieces that cascaded down her shoulders. The fun clip she shared on Instagram showed her and Normani practicing front hands, backhands, and even grunts.

The clips showed Cardi and Normani practicing their best Serena Williams grunt, and you have to see it!

She wrote in the caption, “You know me and @normani gon always serve – @tay_taytownsend had us serving on the court now too 🎾 New #CardiTriesout now @messenger.”

Cardi B attends the 2022 Met Gala with Offset

Cardi B attended the 2022 Met Gala in Versace, where she walked the carpet with Donatella Versace and dressed in the Gilded Glamour theme.

Cardi was one of many ladies who wore glittery gold dresses– Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian did as well.

Cardi was thrilled with her couture. She wrote in a caption remembering the night, “Gilded Glamour meets Versace meets The Bronx I felt like the baddest b**** of the night thanks to my incredible team (@kollincarter , @tokyostylez, @erika_lapearl_mua & @marienailz) who all worked so hard with me to bring this vision to life! The last few times I went to the Met we went BIG and BOLD so this year I wanted something different that felt sexy, luxurious, and glamorous.”

She continued, “@donatella_versace and her team understood the assignment and delivered thank you to the dozens of hands who spent over 1300 hours working on this dress for me.“

Finally, Cardi extended gratitude to the rest of her team, “And of course thank you to the @voguemagazine video team (@anniebercy, @xavi.nyc @nnishi, @dangerfieldmads, @olympique_films, @therealrumsack) for documenting the entire process!!”

From the Bronx to the Met Gala in Versace– Cardi has made it!