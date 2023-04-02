Cardi B became famous thanks to her unique personality, rapping skills, and confident attitude, among other things.

The Bodak Yellow rapper’s personality has made her a hit on social media and the airwaves.

Cardi even has a loyal fanbase, the Bardi Gang, who defends their queen at any given moment.

However, a recent post by Cardi received some backlash.

As it turns out, some people weren’t a fan of Cardi’s expression of confidence.

Sign up for our newsletter!

It all went down on Cardi’s Instagram, where she amassed 158 million followers. Cardi updated fans and followers on her look, debuting a brand new hairstyle.

Cardi B unveils new hair with declaration of perfection

The two-part post began with Cardi crouching low to the ground wearing a white sleeveless crop top and denim jeans. She paired the outfit with peep-toe stilettos.

Cardi pouted her lips, donning lip gloss and soft feminine makeup.

As for Cardi’s new hair, she sported a bob with asymmetrical bangs. The dark bob featured blue and yellow stripes for an avant-garde look.

The Love and Hip Hop alum sported her lengthy signature acrylics in white with red thumbnails.

In the second image, Cardi posed in her lavish foyer, standing up while resting on her railing. The second shot allowed fans to see Cardi’s look in its entirety.

Cardi referenced her colorful hairstyle with matching emojis.

Her caption read, “I’m perfect 💙💚🐠.”

Unfortunately, Cardi’s caption drew the ire of some commenters.

Cardi B receives criticism about the caption. Pic credit: @iamcardib/Instagram

One commenter took the chance to lecture Cardi, writing, “No one on earth is perfect. Don’t let money get you twisted like that 💯.”

Another commenter referenced the Bible, citing a passage that spoke of the perils of sin.

Cardi B receives Biblical schooling after IG caption. Pic credit: @iamcardib/Instagram

The user wrote, “The bible say how people will be lovers of themselves in the last days cardi you wrong for that (For all have sinned and falls short of the glory of god Romans3:23) you ain’t perfect you poop and its stinks ?”

Cardi has maintained a confident attitude, despite criticism.

Cardi B collabs with Fashion Nova

Cardi has been a trendsetter since she arrived on the scene as a rapper from The Bronx on Love and Hip Hop.

Since then, her fame has catapulted, and she has landed endorsements, like with fast fashion retailer Fashion Nova.

Fashion Nova, founded in 2006, became extremely popular after it started using social media influencers to promote its products.

The company also secured Cardi’s services — a natural fit thanks to her social media presence.

Cardi chose the 60s and 70s influences for the collab, with dark colors and fall-themed attire. The Cardi B X Fashion Nova capsule collection featured 80 items.

Cardi told Vogue about the collection, “It’s very chic. It’s really more of the things that I always wanted to wear but more affordable.”