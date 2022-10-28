Rapper Cardi B pictured at the Clive Davis’ 2020 Pre-GRAMMY Gala held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Cardi B’s body is snatched as she strikes poses for photos in a body-hugging burgundy outfit.

The Bodak Yellow rapper recently won a $5 million lawsuit after a man accused her of copyright infringement over a tattoo design featured on her debut mixtape cover.

She also made peace with her idol Madonna after the pair had a brief disagreement over the Queen of Pop’s comments about the legacy of her coffee book, Sex.

The rapper, who recently turned 30, shared some stunning snaps in an Instagram post.

Cardi turned her head toward the camera, and she posed on all fours on a white sofa.

Her luscious hair was flowing, and the dress accentuated her hourglass figure as she donned red bottom Christian Louboutin heels.

She summed up the sizzling photo in the caption, writing, “Giving you a**, hair and heels❤️.”

Cardi B stuns in her new Reebok collection

The WAP rapper has released another Reebok capsule and modeled the stylish sports apparel in a series of photos.

The rap superstar rocked the leotard jacket, which comes in vital blue, which she paired with black tights.

She switched it up in the second and third slides with the woven crop jacket and matching pants from the collection.

The range features the debut of the Club C Cardi V2 sneaker and the Cardi Slide. According to USA Today, she opened up about how much the new collaboration with Reebok means to her growth:

“I would never be where I am if I did not keep pushing boundaries in my life and work. For this latest collection, I collaborated with the Reebok team to inject my love of the hustle into every piece so my fans can use that energy in their everyday lives.”

The prices of the footwear and clothes range from $40 to $120.

Cardi B wins $5 million lawsuit

Cardi B is victorious in another lawsuit case this year. She was sued over the cover art for her 2016 mixtape Gangsta B**** Music, Vol. 1.

On the cover, the rapper is pictured drinking a bottle of Corona while a man with a lion and snake tattoo on his back is posed in front of her.

The tattoo of Kevin Brophy was superimposed onto the model featured on the mixtape cover. Brophy sued Cardi B for $5 million for likeness, misappropriation, and distress, according to Yahoo News.

However, he couldn’t prove that he suffered any consequences as a result of his tattoo being used, and the jury ruled in favor of Cardi B.