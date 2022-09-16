Cardi B in skintight white dress celebrates day in court

Cardi B has her day in court with a fashionable ensemble including a skintight white dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Cardi B had her day in court and did it in style with a curve-hugging dress tailored perfectly to her body.

Cardi wore white, a color that has historically signified innocence and purity.

The Bodak Yellow rapper shared an Instagram carousel featuring her stylish look for the day.

Cardi, who has a solid social media presence, posted the photos to her 140 million Instagram followers, some of whom rewarded her with likes and comments. She wore a skintight white dress with a scoop neck and long sleeves.

The wife of Offset channeled a pinup style with shoulder-length red hair in loose curls and a side part; she sported soft glam makeup, smoky eyes, and over-lined lip.

Cardi shared shots from inside the courtroom with an attorney and on the courthouse steps in Queens, New York.

Cardi B stuns in the courtroom in white dress; pleads guilty

The first photo featured Cardi as she descended from the courthouse stairs with a team of attorneys. She held the arm of one lawyer as she navigated the steps, wearing tinted aviator glasses.

Next, Cardi shared two shots from inside the courtroom as a serious-looking Cardi looked over her shoulder and then cracked a smile.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She rocked dramatic French tip acrylics, which were extra long.

Cardi’s caption read, “Everyday the sun won’t shine, but that’s why I love tomorrow.”

The rapper stood accused for her part in a 2018 strip club brawl, which resulted in legal action. She pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors: assault in the third degree and reckless endangerment.

Cardi B apologizes for her actions and takes accountability

Cardi B released a statement to PEOPLE, where she took ownership for her actions and revealed that she had changed her ways.

Cardi said, “Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions. As a mother, it’s a practice that I am trying to instill in my children, but the example starts with me. I’ve made some bad decisions in my past that I am not afraid to face and own up to.”

She continued, “These moments don’t define me and they are not reflective of who I am now. I’m looking forward to moving past this situation with my family and friends and getting back to the things I love the most — the music and my fans.”

After Cardi completes 15 days of community service, she can put the drama behind her.