Cardi B in red lingerie shares birthday curves

Cardi B’s dirty 30 birthday came with a major fashion moment. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Cardi B celebrated her 30th birthday in a larger-than-life ensemble and she just shared never-before-seen shots from her special day.

The Bronx native mixed elegance with extravagance and created a fabulous burlesque look that could go down in history books as one of her best looks.

Dressed in head-to-toe red, the former exotic dancer tried her hand at a different type of dancing as she wore a burlesque-inspired ensemble.

The Love and Hip Hop alum shared the latest shots with her 142 million Instagram followers as she posed against a black background, allowing her fiery ensemble to pop.

She added a heartwarming caption to the carousel, where she expressed gratitude for her achievements by the age of 30.

Fans sent well-wishes to the Bodak Yellow rapper with comments, birthday wishes, and likes on the post.

Cardi B celebrates dirty thirty in burlesque attire

She wore a busty corset with a cone-shaped brassiere and gorgeous embellishments adding spice to the hot-red piece.

The custom piece hugged Cardi’s figure and cinched her waist, exaggerating her voluptuous curves.

Cardi wore a gorgeous headdress with jewels dripping down the sides and a stunning crystal falling between her eyebrows. Intricate feathers grew from the custom piece, with bright red plumes galore.

She paired the look with fingerless opera gloves featuring a sheer material and embellishments around the bicep.

There were also feathers on the back of the corset, adding to the drama of the elegant ensemble.

The rapper, who has been known to wear super-long acrylics, opted for Swarovski crystal-adorned nails for the big night. She completed the look with a lacy red garter, strappy heels, and a statement necklace.

Her caption read, “Made it to 30 with 2 cribs, 6 whips, multiple properties and bless kids.”

Cardi B’s extravagant burlesque birthday bash

Cardi’s party was the place to be in Los Angeles this week. She held the event at Poppy nightclub in West Hollywood, and her guest list has many familiar faces, including Chloe and Halle Bailey and Cardi’s man, Offset.

Also in attendance was Cardi’s sister, Hennessy Carolina, who also stayed true to the burlesque theme.

Other attendees included Karrueche Tran and Tiffany Haddish.

However, one very famous guest had a little bit of trouble when he was denied entrance to the festivities.

According to TMZ, actor Jamie Foxx got rejected at the door and was visibly upset, even after the doorman tried to fix the mistake.

However, despite the minor hiccup, it looked like Cardi had a blast.