Cardi B in plunging LBD shows off 360 views

Cardi B shows fans her amazing curves in a 360-degree shot. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Grammy Award-winning rapper Cardi B has stayed at the top of the charts since her first album was released in 2018. As the breakout star of the original Love and Hip Hop in New York, fans love her and everything she does.

Cardi is also known for being very daring in her fashion choices and has a love of high-end designers. Growing up poor, the Bronx native loves now being able to have the best of the best for herself and her family.

The Bodak Yellow rapper showcased a black velour mini dress that was as skimpy as could be. The neckline cut dangerously low to show off Cardi’s curves and was held up by thin spaghetti straps that crossed around the back.

The dress was ultra-short, hitting Cardi’s upper thigh, and her toned legs were in were a spectacle. She continues showing as much skin as possible with her strappy Louboutin red bottom heels. Her long, black hair fell down to her waist, parted in the middle, and in loose curls.

Her nails were super long in a dark red polish and Cardi’s wrists were accented in several gold bracelets. She posted a video strutting her stuff, giving a 360-degree view of her look for the night. She did a spin, turning around to display the entire dress, which also revealed her many tattoos.

Cardi then sat in the passenger seat of a car, adjusting her dress and blowing a kiss to the camera. The song she did a verse on, Munch by Ice Spice, played in the background.

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj continue their feud over social media

Although the two chart-topping rappers look and sound similar, they are far from friends now. But it wasn’t always that way, as the superstars collaborated on a single together in 2017, called MotorSport, which also featured Cardi’s husband, rapper Offset.

Sign up for our newsletter!

After the death of rapper RnB Rock in September 2022, the ladies began to feud over allegations surrounding the death of their friend. Nicki blamed PnB Rock’s girlfriend for posting their location, which could have led to the shooting. Cardi angrily denied this claim, saying Nicki was being very irresponsible for blaming someone else for the death when it was just a senseless tragedy.

I highly doubt nikkas was looking at PMB’s babymom IG. He was in a bad location and people stay outside plotting. It’s very irresponsible and inconsiderate to blame her for something so tragic. We should be sending nothing but love to her and his family at this time. — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 13, 2022

Cardi still makes time for family, regardless of fame

Cardi is a wife and mother of two, but how does one of the world’s biggest superstars manage her career and family?

Cardi admitted that she never hired a nanny for her children, Kulture, 4, and Wave, 1. Once her daughter was born, Cardi realized that she trusted no one to care for her babies, she asked her parents to help her with her growing family so that she could focus on her career while it was hot.

She does admit the balance is a struggle, but Cardi’s main focus will always be her kids.