Cardi B is on vacation with her husband Offset when she whips out a neon green swimsuit that hugs her curves and flatters her figure. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Cardi B knows how to drum up publicity for a new song– the WAP rapper has been on vacation with her husband Offset for his birthday, but she took time to post a swimsuit shot while promoting her latest musical efforts.

Cardi has been treating her fans to social media shares while on vacation with Offset for the Migos rapper’s birthday.

Pictures have shown Cardi and Offset kayaking on a boat, soaking up the sun, and adventuring through the native lands.

However, Cardi’s remix with Latin singing sensation Rosalia coincided with Cardi’s birthday getaway.

The Bronx native improvised and gave a new meaning to working from home as she struck a pose in a neon swimsuit with paradise serving as her backdrop.

Cardi struck a few poses in a post shared on her Instagram Stories.

Cardi B in swimsuit soaks up the sun

Cardi went skintight in a textured neon swimsuit with multiple layers of fabric wrapping around her curvy frame. The Grammy winner added a semi-sheer green and gray robe, turning up the elegance and living in luxury.

The Bodak Yellow rapper rocked a caked face and a laid weave, with loose curls cascading to her waist. She also donned her lengthy signature acrylics as she struck a few poses in clear heels.

In the background, Cardi added the song Despecha featuring her and Rosalia.

Pic credit: @iamcardib/Instagram

Cardi has more than music to promote as she has branched out and leveled up with a new drink line.

Cardi B’s Whipshots alcohol-infused treat

Cardi B dropped a line of alcoholic treats last year, but her line is different from Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila and Eva Longoria’s Casa Del Sol Tequila. That’s because Cardi’s snack offers something different with alcohol-infused whipped cream.

Whipshots, a vodka-infused whipped cream treat, touts a dairy-free formula, launched initially with three flavors: mocha, vanilla, and caramel.

But as Cardi excitedly announced this November, she added a fourth flavor to the successful line, just in time for the holidays.

Fans can also purchase Whipshots in peppermint.

Cardi did a demonstration to show the versatility of Whipshots with a delectable hot cocoa recipe featuring the creamy topping.

Cardi gave her best Martha Stewart while showing fans a real-life example of her tasty delight. As she explained in a social media share, peppermint Whipshots make the perfect addition to hot chocolate.