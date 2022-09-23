Cardi B goes punk rock in ripped crop top and denim skirt

Cardi B reveals an edgy look with a ripped crop top and a denim skirt with knee-high silver boots. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Cardi B is trying out a new look, and it has a punk rock edge.

The rapper shared the photo on Instagram, where she has 141 million followers.

Cardi amassed the following partly because of her anecdotes and short videos featuring relatable content. She posted a lot of fashion content, including outfits featuring Fashion Nova, a fast fashion brand she collaborated with.

However, the latest pictures featured high-fashion with a distressed Celine Paris shirt. The black top featured a ripped chest with a sleeveless look.

The Bodak Yellow rapper wore a denim miniskirt with a high waist tailored to her petite figure.

She carried a silver handbag with multiple chains stylishly hanging from the piece.

Cardi B goes punk rock in edgy new look

Cardi completed the look with silver knee-high boots featuring heels and tassels.

Cardi also wore large, very reflective glasses, which she later removed to show off her beat.

Cardi’s makeup looked gorgeous with soft smoky eyes and winged eyeliner. She sported glossy over-lined lips with a dark liner adding to the drama. She wore chunky silver necklaces with a padlock hanging from one chain.

The Bronx native also revealed an Ombre hairstyle, which began at the roots in a white shade before transitioning to light gray in the center and dark gray at the ends. The ends were curled in loose waves as the tresses fell past her chest.

Her caption read, “I can’t put you in my business, you might wish me death tomorrow.”

The latest share comes as the rapper dropped a single earlier in the day.

Cardi B drops a new song, Tomorrow 2

Cardi B dropped a new song with Memphis-based rapper GloRilla, and a video to go along with the tune. The song, Tomorrow 2, features the two female rappers in what could bring the heat this autumn.

Cardi B’s last song, Hot S**t with Kanye West and Lil’ Durk was underwhelming to say the least.

Cardi allegedly wanted to scrap the release of the song due to mishandling. She said on an IG Live via The Things, “So I wanted to cancel my release for this week because s**t is not being executed how it’s supposed to.”

Cardi continued, “But then I’m like, it’s too drastic … So I will be dropping the song … but I will not be releasing a music video with this song.”

She released the song, with lackluster results in July.

Cardi’s new song offers a chance to redeem her previous effort.