Cardi B goes pantless with heels in New York

Cardi B was living her best life on rooftops in New York City as the pantless rapper lived the luxe life in a sparkly robe and heels. Cardi returned back home to the city that raised her to do some promotion for her new single called Hot S***.

Just two hours after posting the pantless video, Cardi hopped on Twitter. She interacted with fans on Twitter as she invited followers to ask her anything. She talked about an assortment of topics, including working with Kanye West and her favorite member of BTS.

Then, it was back to promoting for the busy mother-of-two.

Cardi B ditches her pants for a luxe rooftop shoot

Cardi strutted her stuff on a New York City rooftop wearing a glittery robe and silver heels. The clip showed Cardi, in Christian Louboutins, as she felt herself to the max. The rapper, who hails from the Bronx, shared a video with the Big Apple skyline as a gorgeous backdrop.

Cardi rocked loose curls that bounced as she walked in an animated fashion. Also on display were Cardi’s bright and colorful leg tattoos. The rapper has been teasing the release of her new song, Hot S***, featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk. The song was released on Friday, and it was a big deal for the WAP rapper, who does not often release new material.

She declared in the caption that the summer was here and touted her song.

Cardi B reveals her favorite member of BTS

Cardi B hosted a round of #AskCardi on Twitter, where fans could ask the rapper questions, and she chose her favorites.

One fan wanted to know who Cardi’s favorite member of the K-Pop sensation BTS was, asking, “Who’s your bias(favorite) in bts?”

In response, Cardi posted a zoomed-in photo of her favorite member– Jimin.

Cardi has mentioned her daughter, Kulture’s appreciation for the boy band. Cardi told Vulture that her daughter often requested music by BTS. She explained, “I like BTS a lot, but let me tell you something. My daughter likes BTS a lot a lot.”

She also shared that she had plans to collaborate with the chart-topping band, but scheduling issues squashed the idea.

Cardi did not, however, rule out the chance of a Cardi and BTS collaboration in the future.