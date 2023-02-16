When you think about eating McDonald’s fast food, elegance probably isn’t the first thing that comes to mind.

But Cardi B has made her career by defying norms and doing what she wants. Therefore, her decision to get dressed up in her best diamonds to chow down on McDonald’s french fries doesn’t come as much of a surprise.

In case fans didn’t know, Cardi and her husband, Offset from the rap group Migos, just released a new McDonald’s meal. The hip-hop couple was the latest in a long line of musicians to create McDonald’s meals. Other celebrities who have done the same include the K-pop group BTS and rapper Saweetie.

As for Offset and Cardi, they added their own special twist, launching their McDonald’s meal on Valentine’s Day with a glamorous campaign featuring lots of diamonds and refinement.

Before causing a scene in Times Square while visiting a McDonald’s in the area, Cardi and Offset shared a five-part Instagram post featuring their new meal.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The images showed the lovebirds feeding each other and looking happy.

Cardi B and Offset release a new McDonald’s meal

The first picture showed Cardi and Offset looking into each other’s eyes while feeding each other french fries. The lovers were all smiles and french fries.

In the second picture, Cardi held a soda-filled champagne flute in one hand with a french fry in the other. Meanwhile, Offset prepared to have a bite of a juicy McDonald’s hamburger.

And the third shot, Cardi and Offset had a cheering moment with their champagne flutes, each containing the beverage that comes with their McDonald’s meal.

As for their clothing, Cardi and Offset looked nothing short of extravagant.

Cardi rocked a diamond necklace with a matching bangle and rings on most of her fingers. She sported a white dress with a plunging neckline, and a matching fur stole for chic energy. Her hair was in an elegant updo as she tasted the fast food and gave it her blessing. Offset looked dapper in head-to-toe black as he promoted his venture.

The caption read, “#ad get you someone who looks at you like this and get you the Cardi B & Offset meal now!!”

Cardi B and Offset Meal at McDonald’s

The Cardi B and Offset Meal has pieces of both celebrities, including favorite items of the couple.

The meal includes a Quarter Pounder with cheese, a cheeseburger, tangy barbeque sauce, large french fries, baked apple pie, a large Coca-Cola, and a large Hi-C Orange Lavaburst.

The meal has a whopping 2175 calories, certainly more than the daily recommended caloric intake more many people.

Fans who wish to try out the meal are in luck because it is available at select locations now.