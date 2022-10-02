Cardi B goes busty and skintight in bodysuit for Bad Bunny

Cardi B celebrates her birthday soon and she wants some ideas about how to spice up the night. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Cardi B is celebrating a major birthday in a few weeks and is celebrating beforehand in a stylish Bad Bunny concert outfit with archival clothing from Dolce & Gabbana.

Cardi’s ensemble was larger than life, with rainbow-colored jewels decorating the black garment. The bodice was covered in jewels, as were the sleeves and widest part of each thigh.

The gorgeous piece of Italian luxury hugged every curve as the Bronx native brought the piece to life as she danced during the Bad Bunny show.

The Bodak Yellow rapper sported major inches thanks to her long extensions, which were sleek and straight, cascading past her waist.

She wore peep-toe black stilettos, which showed off her white pedicure. Cardi rocked a full beat and sported a rainbow choker necklace.

Cardi’s caption read, “Thank you @badbunnypr for bringing me out on your SOLD OUT STADIUM SHOW!!🏝🌴It was magical!!!! …. Fun fact:This outfit is older then me!1991 archive @dolcegabbana ❤️💙💜🖤💛💚.”

Cardi is having a major month for other reasons. She just dropped a single that she hopes will have more success than her ill-fated summer song with Lil Durk and Kanye West. She also closed the chapter on a legal case that has been ongoing for four years.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Cardi B drops a new single, Tomorrow 2

Cardi’s latest single, Tomorrow 2, could be a female-empowerment anthem. She dropped the song last month as she raps on a high-tempo beat in collaboration with Memphis native GloRilla.

Cardi continues to promote the new song, sharing videos of her fans getting into the song on TikTok and other social media platforms. Time will tell how successful the song becomes, as it has only been out for one and a half weeks.

As she starts her latest music journey she hopes to leave her legal problems behind her.

Cardi B has her day in court

Cardi finally stood before a judge for her alleged actions in a 2018 strip club brawl.

In true Cardi style, she made her courtroom appearance a fashion moment and shared photos from her time before the judge and leaving the courthouse. Cardi wore a skintight white dress with a plunging neckline and rocked auburn hair.

She took accountability for her actions and released a statement PEOPLE.

The rapper said, “Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions. As a mother, it’s a practice that I am trying to instill in my children, but the example starts with me. I’ve made some bad decisions in my past that I am not afraid to face and own up to.”

As Cardi enters a new decade, fans can only imagine what she will have in store.