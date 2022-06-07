Cardi B flaunts curves in ice blue bikini, thigh-high boots

Cardi B showed off in a blue bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Cardi B showed fans why she is Offset’s woman with a series of photos in a blue bikini. Cardi rocked some fashion straight off the runway as she sat on a clear-colored chair and opened her legs.

Cardi B’s blue swimsuit featured a shoe attachment and laced up her legs, showing a ton of skin. The rapper, who recently went on vacation with her baby daddy, revealed that she could wear looks right off the runway.

The photos, taken in Cardi’s home, displayed many of Cardi’s 11 tattoos and her jaw-dropping curves.

Cardi B impresses in an ice blue bikini

Cardi B flaunted her bikini body and colorful tattoos in a seated photoshoot wearing a blue bikini and shades. She shared three photos with her 133 million Instagram followers, who appreciated the rapper’s openness. Cardi wore the always edgy and trendy designer, Rick Owens.

She sported a sleeveless puffer jacket over her ice blue bikini. She wore perfectly matching fuzzy thigh-high boots with cutouts that showed skin.

Cardi kept her shades on but removed the puffer jacket to display even more skin. She poked out her behind and looked to the side in a profile shot that left her curves on full display.

She wrote in the caption, “Runway on Miss Belcalis.”

Photographer Tomas Herold also shared the sultry photos on his page and he revealed that Cardi was styled by Zendaya-favorite Law Roach.

Tomas’ caption said, “Cardi photographed by me at her home wearing Rick Owens and styled by Law Roach.”

Cardi B watches a yacht sink on vacation getaway

Cardi B has had an exciting month. She shared a private jet photoshoot in various states of undress. It was later revealed that Cardi was headed to Mexico for a Memorial Day getaway with Offset. The lovers got more than they bargained for when an unexpected event occurred in their presence.

Cardi and Offset were sitting by the water when they noticed a yacht sinking. Like any interested reveler, the two watched the luxury boat sink and documented the process with their phones.

She shared a clip of the luxury boat in the process of sinking on her Twitter. In true Cardi style, she provided commentary as the boat sunk to the bottom of the ocean.

“It’s sinking,” she exclaimed and continued, “Y’all see that? Y’all see that?” She pondered whether or not a larger boat could save the smaller yacht before she revealed, “It’s gone.”

I can’t believe I’m actually watching a yacht sink pic.twitter.com/dLL3ZJJv9R — Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 28, 2022

The tweets quickly went viral with more than 1.8 million views.