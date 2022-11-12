Cardi B finally breaks silence following Takeoff’s death

Cardi B broke her silence after more than a weeklong social media break following the shocking death of Takeoff. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

After over a week of silence following the untimely passing of Migos rapper Takeoff, Cardi B has finally broken her silence.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Takeoff was shot dead following a dice game in Houston outside of a bowling alley. Takeoff was only 28 years old and was reportedly hit by stray bullets to his head and torso.

The death of Takeoff sent shockwaves throughout Hollywood and the hip-hop community for a multitude of reasons.

Since the surprising death of Takeoff, who had a middle-class upbringing and has been described as the least problematic member of Migos, there have been noticeable silences, including Quavo, who was present during the shooting, Saweetie, the ex-girlfriend of Quavo, Cardi, and Offset, Takeoff’s cousin.

Although Offset was allegedly feuding with Quavo and Takeoff at the time of Takeoff’s murder, he quickly changed his social media posts to photos of his fallen family member. Offset has not, however, spoken about the tragedy.

Cardi’s post for Takeoff, a week and a half after his passing, was heartwrenching and heartfelt.

Cardi shared her words with her 143 million Instagram followers, who instantly flooded her with comments of support.

Cardi B shares heartwarming tribute to longtime friend Takeoff

Cardi began her caption, “Takeoff your untimely passing has brought a great deal of pain and sorrow to so many lives. The impact you had in this world was so considerable and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy. I am heartbroken but I am grateful for all the precious memories we got to share while you were here with us.”

She continued to reveal the unconscionable pain that his brothers felt following his passing.

Cardi continued, “This has truly been a nightmare and the pain is incomparable. The emptiness your brothers are feeling is unbearable and I pray that you give Offset ,Quavo, and your friends and family the strength to keep going as they are trying to cope with this loss.”

Next, Cardi discussed angels and sending signs, asking Takeoff to send those to his mom.

She wrote, “I believe that angels send signs and beautiful dreams to loved ones to assure them that they’re watching them and they’re okay and happy…send your mom some of those 🙏🏽.”

She concluded her caption, “Rest in power TakeOff 🚀💔I will also love you 4L & after.”

Offset reacts to Takeoff’s death

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Offset reacted to Takeoff’s death by changing his social media pictures to feature his slain cousin.

He also canceled his appearance at MGM Music Hall in Boston, where he was set to perform.

Besides the social media change, neither Offset nor Quavo have spoken since the tragic event in the early morning hours of November 1. Cardi B was the first person close to the family to speak out about the loss.

Rest in peace, Takeoff.