Cardi B cooks chicken, works out, and applies lotion for relatable share

Cardi B‘s Love and Hip Hop tagline claimed she was a “regular” girl from The Bronx, and based on a recent social media share, not much has changed for the musical artist.

The WAP rapper rose to fame with her undeniable talent and magnetic personality.

First introduced to the world on Love and Hip Hop, the show emphasized her regular girl roots, growing up in The Bronx, New York.

Recently, Cardi B took to social media to showcase how grounded she has remained, sharing a TikTok video on Instagram that offered an intimate look into her everyday life.

For those who watched Cardi’s journey on Love and Hip Hop, this glimpse into her laid-back lifestyle was an endearing testament to the hardworking hustler who emerged from The Bronx.

The TikTok video allowed fans to see beyond the glitz and glamour of showbiz and witness a side of Cardi that many can relate to.

Cardi B shares a day in her life on social media

The video began in Cardi’s bedroom, where she woke up and looked at her phone like many others would. Then, she moved to the bathroom, washing her face and applying lotion—a ritual familiar to millions of women around the world.

The day-in-the-life video featured Cardi cooking chicken for her children while wearing a casual outfit—far from the extravagant ensembles she dons for public events or flexing on the ‘gram.

Throughout Cardi B’s career, she has been vocal about staying true to herself and embracing her authentic roots.

Despite her tremendous success, Cardi B continued to live her life just like any other busy mom. It was clear she hadn’t changed, remaining focused on what matters most—taking care of herself and her family.

In today’s age of social media influencers and celebrities leading seemingly lavish lives online, it was refreshing to see Cardi keeping it real with her fans.

Another way Cardi has kept it real has been her partnership with McDonald’s.

Cardi B and Offset team up with McDonald’s

Around Valentine’s Day, Cardi B and Offset were the latest celebrities to team up with McDonald’s to collaborate on a meal.

Like Saweetie and BTS before them, Cardi and Offset selected their favorite items from the menu.

Cardi has been a notorious McDonald’s fan over the years, so the collab was a natural fit.

The Cardi B and Offset Meal includes a Quarter Pounder with cheese, a cheeseburger, tangy barbeque sauce, large french fries, baked apple pie, a large Coca-Cola, and Hi-C Orange Lavaburst.

The massive meal contains an astonishing 2175 calories, which might make it a better choice for two.

And for a relatable couple like Cardi and Offset, a McDonald’s night date could be a dream date.