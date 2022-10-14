Cardi B’s dirty thirty birthday celebrations continue as the rapper shows off an outfit that she didn’t wear at her party. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Cardi B’s birthday may have come and gone, but she hasn’t finished sharing burlesque looks–her latest featured a flapper look in all-black.

The Up rapper has always had a flair for the dramatics, and her birthday attire was no exception.

Cardi posted the extravagant lingerie and headdress look for her 142 million followers, who were treated to a similar outfit in red the day prior.

She shared a carousel featuring five photos and videos as she posed in front of a slab of marble in her fabulous outfit.

The Love and Hip Hop alum received 1.8 million likes for the share.

Cardi wore a black burlesque ensemble with a matching statement necklace and gloves that was quite similar to her birthday gown but in a darker shade.

Cardi B’s all-black burlesque look

The gorgeous piece featured a corset that cinched Cardi’s famous curves and featured embellishments in crystals of varying sizes. Feathers extended from the rear of the corset, offering the illusion of a tail to Cardi’s look.

She also rocked the same fingerless and sheer opera gloves from her birthday party, in a sheer-black shade, rather than sheer red. The gloves featured crystals and embellishments on the seams as the glitzy ensemble gave Cardi the appearance of having diamond freckles.

Cardi revealed soft glam makeup with lengthy lashes, glossy lips, and smoky eyes. She sported her signature acrylics which perfectly matched her ensemble.

Cardi’s statement necklace featured a choker that extended into a full neckpiece with dark jewels that could have been black diamonds or onyx.

She wore a headdress with dramatic feathers shooting out from her head in every direction. Cardi also donned a black garter belt and paired the look with sky-high strappy stilettos, also featuring crystals.

Her caption read, “I wanna be loved by you 🖤.”

Cardi B’s dirty thirty birthday celebration

Cardi, real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, celebrated her 30th birthday on October 11. To commemorate the occasion, she held a burlesque party at West Hollywood hotspot Poppy nightclub.

Cardi was joined by her husband and member of the rap trio Migos, Offset. Her little sister, Hennessy Carolina, also attended the festivities in Cardi’s honor.

Other notable names include Chloe Bailey, Karrueche Tran, Tiffany Haddish, and Halle Bailey.

Cardi’s collaborator on her latest single, Tomorrow 2, GloRilla, was also in attendance for the dirty thirty birthday bash.