Cara Delevingne stuns in plunging pantsuit after worries about her wellbeing

Cara Delevingne looks gorgeous following speculations about the state of her mental health. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Cara Delevingne looked stunning as she reappeared at Paris Fashion Week, a fashion extravaganza in which she typically takes part.

The appearance comes after media speculation regarding her mental health and subsequent absence at PFW.

However, Cara returned with a bang as she rocked all black and looked beautiful.

She posed for cameras at an event held in memory of the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, promoting her Cara Loves Karl collection.

Fashion fans may recall that Cara was one of Karl Lagerfeld’s muses and walked the Chanel show year after year for the designer.

In the caption, Cara showed love for Karl and tagged her hair and makeup stylists, Hung Vanngo and Danielle Priano, in the photo.

Cara Delevingne mesmerizes at Cara and Karl event during Paris Fashion Week

Cara sported her light brown hair in a center part and loose waves. She wore soft glam makeup for the day, with slightly winged eyes and light blush with a neutral lip. Cara transitioned into a bold red lip for a later event in Paris the same night.

She looked fabulous in a custom pantsuit with a plunging neckline and a criss-cross pattern near the neck. The black pantsuit featured a cropped leg, and Cara paired the ensemble with black close-toed shoes.

She sported a red manicure, adding a pop of color to the look.

Cara received 1.1 million likes for the latest share, which is more than she typically receives, perhaps signaling fans’ support during this trying time.

What’s going on with Cara Delevingne?

Page Six reported that Cara arrived at Van Nuys airport earlier this month without shoes as she planned to board a private plane. She arrived two hours late for the flight on Jay-Z’s private plane and didn’t get far.

She chain-smoked and appeared “jittery” as she paced around and dropped her phone several times. For some reason, the flight never left the tarmac, and Cara left in the same black SUV that brought her to the airport.

A few weeks later, the outlet reported that Cara’s friends and family were desperate to get her to rehab. The sources alleged a combination of mental health and substance abuse problems.

Cara’s longtime friend, actress Margot Robbie, was spotted leaving Cara’s Los Angeles home looking visibly distraught. She had allegedly visited the home after Cara missed New York Fashion Week.

However, if the recent photos are any indication, Cara looks fantastic and like she might be doing better.