Cara Delevingne looks fabulous in a pantsuit with a bra, revealing her abs. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

All eyes were on supermodel Cara Delevingne as she strutted away from a Planet Sex conference during the Mipcom 2022 in Cannes, wearing a brown pantsuit left open to reveal her chic blue bra.

The clearly-visible lingerie featured a fashionable underwire that dipped down in a cheeky u-shape towards her toned tummy.

Never one to disappoint with her fashion choices, Cara accessorized the bold look with a simple gold chain necklace.

She styled caramel-colored hair in loose, natural waves that gracefully hung over her shoulders, and her makeup was a marriage of peachy eyes and a nude lip.

Oh, and of course, her signature brows looked as fierce and natural as ever.

Cara looked healthy amidst public concerns regarding her well-being after the model was spotted in early September looking frail and disheveled at California’s Van Nuys Airport.

Pic credit: Dede/BACKGRID

The 30-year-old model, actress, and singer will be portraying herself on screen for the upcoming docuseries Planet Sex, which aims to explore the various aspects of human sexuality.

However, the Victoria’s Secret Angel has recently admitted to feeling like a “prude” during a seminar she attended for the show.

According to Cara, the docuseries has challenged the notion that she’s “a pretty hip, young, cool, down-with-anything kind of girl.”

Cara Delevingne stuns in skintight spandex for PUMA campaign

Of course, Cara is a dream in high fashion couture, but that doesn’t mean she can’t pull off athletic wear with ease.

The Only Murders in the Building actress showed off her sculpted physique in a recent campaign for PUMA, wearing a skintight sports bra with matching leggings.

The model slicked her hair back to emphasize the outfit and kept her makeup clean.

Cara Delevingne steals the spotlight in short black dress with plunging neckline

In celebration of her collaboration with legendary German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, Cara went braless in a sizzling Instagram Post.

The London-born supermodel wore a short, all-black dress from the new collection that boasted a plunging neckline with straps across the neck bearing the designer’s name.

She paired the look with a blood-red lip, loosely waved tresses, and what appeared to be thigh-high black boots.

The post was captioned, “Amazing evening in Paris with the @karllagerfeld team celebrating our CARA❤️KARL collection.”

While Cara has seen her fair share of struggles recently, she put it perfectly in her 2017 book, Mirror, Mirror: “I’m a wave, I thought: even when I’m breaking I’m strong.”