Cara Delevingne sizzles in plunging black swimsuit

Cara Delevingne rocks a modest one-piece swimsuit while in Ibiza. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/KGC-03/StarMaxWorldwide

Cara Delevingne rocked a staple black swimsuit while spending time in Ibiza, Spain on Monday.

The English model, 30, is no stranger to turning heads in her latest bikini looks since the start of her successful career.

Cara, who rose to fame as a high-end model in the fashion industry over a decade ago, has also expanded her resume as an actress in shows such as Carnival Row and Only Murders in the Building.

Recently, Cara was spotted taking a break from her busy schedule and soaking up the sun during a trip to Spain.

She was alongside actress Sienna Miller and Lady Mary Charteris, who all spent time together on the Ibiza beaches.

Although she was hanging with her pals, Cara was spotted taking a moment to herself while enjoying a red Calippo ice lolly.

Cara Delevingne rocked a low-cut bathing suit in Ibiza

With her hair in a high messy bun, the supermodel walked barefoot while looking down from behind a pair of black sunglasses.

She showed off her slim figure in a one-piece swimsuit while taking steps in front of a rock wall.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Cara Delevingne enjoying an ice lolly while on a trip to Ibiza, Spain. Pic credit: GTres/SplashNews

Cara’s mostly-modest suit also featured small, silver chain details on the straps and a plunging neckline.

Cara Delevingne on her newest role opposite Selena Gomez

Prior to enjoying icy treats on the beach, Cara was filming for her new role on the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building.

Cara, who is featured in the newly-released second season of the show, plays a queer New York City artist named Alice. Cara stars alongside Selena Gomez, who plays her character’s love interest, as well as comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short.

In an interview with ET’s Will Marfuggi, Cara described what it was like working on a show with such a star-studded cast.

“It was honestly the best project I’ve ever done,” she dished. “I just didn’t want it to end.”

She also went on to explain that the writing of the show was one of the things that attracted her to take on the role.

“The story that they write and how it unfolds, it’s just never expected and that’s what I love so much because I’m usually pretty good at that stuff and I really have still never got it right,” she revealed.

In terms of playing a queer character, Cara also said that she was proud to represent the LGBTQ+ community alongside her real-life pal, Selena.

“It was so easy and safe, we already have that relationship in terms of comfortability,” she said. “I’ve known her for so many years. It was honestly like working with a childhood friend. I just enjoyed it. She’s hilarious.”