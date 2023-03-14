Cara Delevingne went bold for her 2023 Oscars red carpet look.

Although she has become well-known for her eccentric fashion choices over the years, Cara opted to channel old Hollywood glamour for her most recent red carpet event.

Cara was among many of Hollywood’s top actors and actresses as they arrived for the 95th annual Academy Awards.

The awards serve as an opportunity to acknowledge the hard work of those in the film industry.

While Cara wasn’t nominated for any awards herself, she did grace the stage as one of the evening’s presenters.

Not only did she dazzle with her outfit, but Cara also managed to keep the look cohesive with equally glam hair and makeup.

Cara Delevingne was a vision in red as she graced the red carpet at the 2023 Academy Awards

Cara arrived on the red carpet in a stunning, bold red Elie Saab gown. The one-shoulder number highlighted the model’s incredible bone structure and toned shoulders and was accentuated with a large bow on Cara’s right arm.

The full-length gown also featured a thigh-high slit which showed her toned and perfectly-bronzed leg. She also wore Stuart Weitzman platform heels in a matching red hue.

In contrast to the dress’ fitted waist, layer upon layer of fabric fell from the garment’s waist and transitioned into an impressive train that trailed behind Cara.

For accessories, Cara was decked out in Bulgari jewels. Her multi-strand diamond necklace was the perfect complement to her bare chest and shoulder area, while bright earrings adorned her ears.

Cara Delevinge presents at the 95th annual Academy Awards. Pic credit: ABC

Cara’s hair was kept simple and was swept back into a low updo, and her makeup included bold eyeliner with shimmery shadow and rosy-colored lipstick.

Cara partners with British Vogue for Pride

Cara is a fierce advocate for the LGBTQIA2S+ community, and in 2022, she was joined by the likes of Cynthia Erivo and Ariana DeBose to pose for a special edition of British Vogue.

Taking to her Instagram in July 2022, Cara shared a carousel post from the photo shoot and opened up about the importance of the Pride campaign.

“@edwardenninful thank you for bringing us all together to celebrate #PRIDE !! Honored to be amongst all these beautiful humans. thanks to @mertalas @macpiggott @jilldemling and keep an eye out for the shirt i wear on the cover and video coming soon 👀@karllagerfeld,” she captioned the post.

In another post just days later, Cara opened up again as she modeled a number by the iconic Karl Lagerfeld.

Cara has posed for many editorial shoots. However, her British Vogue campaign pushed Cara to encourage her 42.7 million followers to “CELEBRATE LOVE♥️🧡💛💚💙💜.”