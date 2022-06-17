Candice Swanepoel’s pals in bikinis for upside-down splits display

Candice Swanepoel continued her social media domination. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Candice Swanepoel has been on a social media tear lately, sharing shot after shot of her insanely-sizzling figure as she continues to prove that modern modeling careers can now go well past just the early to late twenties.

Having recently joined the throngs of other models and celebrities that seem to be taking on the challenge of putting their fit physiques on full display while posing topless, as fellow model Elsa Hosk did today and former golf pro Paige Spiranac did yesterday when she posed topless for Maxim magazine, Candice showed off the impressive bikini-clad moves of some of her friends for a change of pace.

Candice showed off her cartwheel splits move while wearing a bikini

Putting on the show-off for her Instagram Stories, Candice got pals Tawny Janae and Zoe Jane Mitchell to work it for the camera as the duo put their flexibility to the test while trying their hand at a motion many would attribute to watching Simone Biles pull off in a gymnastics stadium.

With both parties giving it their all in some attire from Candice’s collaboration with Alo Yoga and her brand Tropic of C, the ladies looked like they were having a grand time as they bent over backwards for the photo that appeared almost unreal as the girls contorted their bodies in incredible fashion.

While Tawny flipped herself so that her upper back was curved in a dramatic arc towards the beach sand, Zoe did a complete upside-down split while tossing herself back and down so that her hands rested fully underneath her head and her legs splayed out away from each other.

Pic credit: @candiceswanepoel/Instagram

Candice used her modeling knowledge to start her swimwear line

To start her swimwear line, Tropic of C, Candice used her in-depth and personal knowledge of bathing suits and modeling to fall upon the attire that she so gracefully provided to the people just over three years ago.

Speaking with Fashionista magazine about her new venture, Candice said that her goal was to create items that were classy, elegant, and neutral-hued while also being easily paired with shorts, pants, or a skirt.

“When I’m on holiday or I’m packing, to be able to just throw a skirt on with a swimsuit is really nice,” she revealed, adding “you can still feel chic and elegant.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

The model also told the magazine that she had the mindset to create pieces with care and not just go for the first available material out there.

“I really focus on the quality of the suits…I didn’t want to create something and just throw it out there,” she divulged.

“It’s all stuff that I want to wear. I tend to stick to a certain aesthetic that I like and that I think looks good on the body. A lot of the pieces are high-cut…the necklines are very flattering…and there’s a little bit of ballet inspiration, as well.”

Tropic of C swimwear runs from $80 all the way up to the higher price tag of $180, depending on the style and complexity of the suit.