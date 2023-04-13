Candice Swanepoel has one of the most enviable figures on the planet. As a former Victoria’s Secret Angel, she has kept her physique toned and taut, which is handy when posing for her swimwear brand Tropic of C.

In her most recent post, she wasn’t wearing a bikini and appeared to have just hopped out of the shower; you can practically feel the steam and humidity coming off her selfie.

Candice posed in front of what looked like a closet door mirror with a bathtub in the background and jutted out her hip for a more flattering angle.

She wore blue underwear and no blouse as she was probably about to do her hair and makeup after the quick wash; a towel was wrapped on her head.

Her face was somewhat obscured by the phone, but even in a blurry image, it was apparent her skin tone and bone structure were completely gorgeous.

Clearly proud of her toned tummy, Candice wrote at the bottom of the image, “Lazy girl abs tried-tested-approved ;)”

She looked as if she was about to stand in front of the mirror for a Vogue “Get Ready With Me” or “Skincare Routine” video using only the most luxurious products.

Candice Swanepoel showed off her svelte frame post-shower. Pic credit: @candiceswanepoel/Instagram

Candice Swanepoel posted a daily makeup video in April

The blonde bombshell did a video just like that at the beginning of April, showing followers her current everyday makeup routine.

Surprisingly, or not surprisingly, since her complexion is perfect, Candice didn’t use many products, preferring a more natural look.

She wrote in the caption, “Get ready with me amateur over here. Anywayyy, basic everyday makeup, actually that’s a lie, basic some days when I feel like it makeup. Happy Tuesday lovers 🤙.”

She tagged her various makeup brands, including celebrity favorite Charlotte Tilbury, which she used on her lips and cheeks.

Candice Swanepoel used the Easy Lip and Cheek Wand from Charlotte Tilbury

Candice appeared to use the Easy Lip and Cheek Wand, which comes in several romantic shades of pink, including Super Chic, Sunkissed, and Golden Glow. It costs $27 and comes in a small tube the size of lipstick.

Charlotte Tilbury is most famous for the iconic Hollywood Flawless Filter, which served to catapult the brand into success.

It can be used alone, under, on top of, or mixed with your foundation to create a flawless, healthy, glowing complexion. It costs $49 and comes in 12 different shades, so most people will likely find one that suits them.

The highlighter is arguably the most famous product from the brand and has won several beauty awards, so it would be surprising if it weren’t also part of Candice’s makeup bag.