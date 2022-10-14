Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel at one of their events for Valentine’s Day. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Kristin Callahan/AcePictures

Candice Swanepoel goes topless for a stunning black-and-white photoshoot.

The South African model is coming off an appearance at Paris Fashion Week and Kanye West dating rumors last month. However, the romance rumors quickly quieted down with reports that the pair had a business relationship involving fashion.

She collaborated with the controversial rapper for his Yeezy Shades campaign.

Swanepoel was pictured with a bald head with the silver shades in a photoshoot, wearing nothing else.

In a new stunning photoshoot, Candice has some clothes on but goes topless, wearing a blazer jacket on her head rather than her body.

The 33-year-old model gazes into the camera wearing suit pants for the sizzling snap.

Candice Swanepoel stuns in a bikini to announce a new collaboration

Swanepoel gives her fans access to her supermodel swimwear style with her brand.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel announced her latest collaboration under her sustainable swimwear line, Tropic of C, and jewelry designer Jacquie Aiche.

The JAxTOC collaborative effort will feature a nine-piece range of gold-plated body chains, anklets, and bracelets.

“Good morning to all my fairies and mermaids.. 🧜🏻‍♀️🧚🏻 Excited to announce that @tropicofc and @jacquieaiche collaborated to share the most magical jewelry to pair with our swimwear, I’ve been wearing her jewelry since my twenties and now you can shine in it too! ✨✨✨ Xc #JAxTOC,” she wrote in the caption of the photo.

The collaboration is available for customers, according to Jacquie Aiche’s IG post featuring the South African model.

The model and businesswoman has been expanding her brand’s range recently. She also launched a capsule collection with Luisa Via Roma for a tennis-inspired fashion line.

Candice Swanepoel explained how she started Tropic of C

In an interview with Forbes, the South African model told the outlet how her experience in the fashion industry helped her create her sustainable fashion brand.

“It started as a creative outlet,” Swanepoel explained. “I love photography and imagery and beauty in general. I had been working and shooting swim for so many years, and as a way of keeping my mind working during photoshoots, I would analyze the product.”

For many years, Candice was one of the highest-earning models and has walked the runway for Fendi, Chanel, Tommy Hilfiger, Dolce and Gabbana, Michael Kors, Off-White, Versace, Christian Dior, and many others.

She has also appeared in numerous advertising campaigns, signing cosmetic deals along the way to earn millions.