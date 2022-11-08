Candice Swanepoel looked incredible in a geometric bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

South African beauty Candice Swanepoel looked out of this world as she modeled a gorgeous bikini from her swimwear line, Tropic of C.

Launched in 2018, the brand offers buyers sustainable swimwear options which not only look great but are better for the environment too.

Candice modeled a triangle bikini top printed with a black and tan geometric pattern. It featured thin spaghetti straps and a plunging V-shape neckline which showed off the model’s sun-kissed skin.

The 34-year-old former Victoria’s Secret Angel donned matching bottoms in the same print and showed off her hips with an ultra-high leg waistband.

Her body looked incredible in the two-piece, and she drew attention to it by accessorizing it with a thin gold piece of body jewelry that crossed at her chest and then again at her waist.

She wore a shell necklace that added to the beachy vibes, and she loosely tied her blonde waves into an updo, leaving a few strands to fall in front of her face.

Pic credit: @tropicofc/Instagram

The model looked flawless as she posed barefaced in the bikini, which is available to buy from the Tropic of C website.

Candice wore the Ilha Top in Driftwood Geo, priced at $85, and the Luna Bottom in Driftwood Geo, priced at $80.

Candice Swanepoel serves up a tennis-inspired look for Tropic of C collab

It was Game, Set, and Match as Candice served up a winning look as she partnered with Luisa Via Roma for a collaboration with her sustainable brand, Tropic of C.

Pictured on the ground of a tennis court, the South African beauty wore a tennis skirt and cropped sweater as she showed off the brand new pieces.

The white cable knit sweater was long-sleeved with black chevron detailing at the cuffs and was cropped high above her waist, revealing a toned midriff.

She paired the sweater with a short tennis skirt with pleating detail, perfect for showing off her endless legs.

The picture was posted as part of a set, with a swipe right showing an athletic Candice from behind as she posed at the net, ready for some tennis action.

Still wearing the cozy white sweater, she had swapped out her pretty skirt for a pair of navy shorts, complete with white trim.

Candice modeled the TOC x LVR Volley Cropped Sweater, and the TOC x LVR Volley Skirt, both in White. The items are priced at $198 and $158.

The shorts worn by the stunning model are the TOC x LVR Swim Short in Admiral, priced at $85.

Candice Swanepoel talks about starting her own brand

Speaking to Forbes, Candice revealed what prompted her to take on the challenge of building her own brand by launching the collection.

Claiming that it started as a creative outlet, she went on to say, “I love photography and imagery and beauty in general. I had been working and shooting swim for so many years, and as a way of keeping my mind working during photoshoots, I would analyze the product.”

She spoke about how important sustainability is to her and how she drew inspiration from the nature of her South African homeland.

The model said, “At the same time, Victoria’s Secret had [temporarily] stopped the swim category, so I figured, ‘this is my moment to keep myself busy during my pregnancy but also, to make my dream come true.’ But the hardest part was getting it started!”

Candice partnered with former Victoria’s Secret Creative Director, Daniela Manfredi, to come up with the line, which she described as being like having another child.

She said, “I had already dreamed up the brand ethos and what I wanted it to look like, and then we collaborated and it was born. It’s like my third baby!”