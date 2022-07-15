Candice Swanepoel stuns in tiny bikini on Brazilian beach

Model Candice Swanepoel at the Victoria’s Secret Herald Square Store. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Kristin Callahan/AcePictures

Candice Swanepoel was pictured enjoying a sun-filled day on the beach with friends in Trancoso, Brazil.

The 33-year-old displayed her slender figure in a tiny purple bikini, which featured a crisscross back.

The supermodel’s classic blonde hair, crystal blue eyes, and toned legs earned her international fame as a Victoria’s Secret Angel.

She has appeared in numerous advertising campaigns and has walked for numerous fashion brands, including Fendi, Chanel, Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren, Shiatzy Chen, True Religion, Nike, and Off-White.

Growing up on a dairy farm in South Africa, she was quickly scouted as a teen and now spends her time between Miami and Brazil.

Candice is more of an entrepreneur these days, opting to model her bikini brand, which focuses on sustainability with its fabrics to the packaging to help reduce the environmental impact of retail fashion.

Candice Swanepoel looks sensational in a purple bikini

Earlier this week, Candice Swanepoel was pictured in Trancoso, Brazil, in a string purple bikini.

The mother of two put her natural body on display with her toned legs, and abs look impressive.

Pic credit: DESI/BACKGRID

She opted for several pieces of small jewelry, such as a gold necklace, two ankle bracelets, and an arm bangle.

She added two beaded belly chains around her torso to complete the stylish beachwear.

Candice was in Trancoso to attend the lavish wedding of former NBA player Joakim Noah and her fellow Victorias Secret Angel Lais Ribeiro.

She shared photos from the wedding on her Instagram, including her stunning outfit. In the caption, she wrote, “Celebrating love and life with the sun and moon 💛🫶🌕☀️.”

The model showcased her long legs and thighs through dual thigh-high slits in a gold backless dress.

Candice Swanepoel offers bikinis for the environmentally conscious

While the South African model still works for other brands, she has been ramping up the efforts with her line Tropic of C, which uses sustainable fabrics.

In an interview with Fashion Week Daily, she spoke about her favorite part of running her business.

“My favorite part of running Tropic of C is the creative side, for sure. I love designing and finding new fabrics and colors, art-directing the shoots, and perfecting postproduction and marketing, she said in the interview, continuing:

“I want the customer to feel a part of my tropical fantasies, to feel something more than just shopping. I want to transport the consumer into the Tropic of C world and almost feel the sun and elements that inspire me so much.”