Candice Swanepoel celebrated her birthday by getting in touch with mother nature and wearing a skimpy bikini in the process.

The South African stunner traveled to Brazil, where she and a group of friends visited a natural wonder.

Candice’s trip to Brazil coincided with her birthday, which she celebrated last Thursday.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel shared a carousel of photos and videos for her 18.5 million Instagram followers.

The social media post offered insight into Candice’s creative and spiritual side, something that fashion campaigns and magazine covers cannot always capture.

The first part of the post was nothing short of captivating.

Candice Swanepoel in bikini enjoys Moon Valley

Candice recorded a bright orange sun that illuminated the surrounding sky and clouds. Between the camera and the sun was the volcanic ash that Moon Valley or Vale da Lua in Brazil features.

The third photo showed what appeared to be quartz and the natural crystals formed in the ground with the perfection that only nature could create. The natural formations glistened and sparkled in shades of white, gray, and purple.

A swipe right revealed the mother of two as she posed in a cave carved out by a waterway nearly two billion years ago.

Another black and white picture showed a pensive Candice as she crouched down in volcanic rock, perched on top of the sand in a vast cave.

A final shot showed Candice as she overlooked a waterfall, wearing a red strapless dress with a white print. Her blonde tresses were in a bun atop her head as she marveled at the beautiful sight before her.

Candice wrote a heartwarming caption as she expressed her sentiments and gratitude for the spiritual experience she was able to enjoy.

Her caption read, “A magical turn around the sun under the most beautiful orange sunset ✨ I’m so grateful for all the love and sweetness I received this past week 🙏 My wish this year was to take a moment to disconnect and be in nature to set my intentions, To Reflect and relax and that’s exactly what I did. Love to all the sweet souls that made my day/ week so special xc.”

Candice Swanepoel’s magical trip to beautiful Moon Valley

It isn’t difficult to understand why Candice raved about Moon Valley.

Vale Da Lua has remained relatively obscure and reportedly requires a local guide to find. The obscurity of the natural marvel has allowed it to remain unadulterated by destructive humans. Geologists estimate that the Brazilian paradise located in Goiás was the result of lava and water erosion an astounding 1.8 billion years ago.

According to travel guides, the majestic space has remained unknown, even to Brazilian nationals.

It is fair to say that the lack of human contact has allowed the land to remain magical and beautiful.