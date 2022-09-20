Candice Swanepoel stuns in skimpy bikini as Kanye West dating rumors swirl

Candice Swanepoel is spotted in Miami after rumors of her dating Kanye West swirl. Pic credit: @candiceswanepoel/Instagram

Candice Swanepoel is out and about in Miami, where she lives, rocking a skimpy bikini in true Florida style.

The South African beauty soaked up the sun on a white sand beach wearing a tiny bandeau top and a colorful sarong. Candice’s top featured horizontal blue and red stripes and spaghetti straps. The sarong also featured a high waist and was tie-dye with deep purple and green.

Candice rocked sunglasses to protect her beautiful face from UV rays and sported her blonde locks in a low bun with a center part.

The mother-of-two carried a woven beach bag and wore a precious green stone around her neck with a thin golden chain.

The latest shots come days after Candice went topless for a new Yeezy campaign, which appeared on her Instagram page.

Sources have linked Candice with Kanye West following her appearance in his latest campaign.

Pic credit: Splash News

Candice Swanepoel and Kanye West dating in 2022?

As Monsters and Critics reported, Candice and Kanye are allegedly dating following her recent appearance in a Yeezy shades campaign.

A source told Page Six that the pair were dating but that “it’s not exactly true love.”

Candice had two children with her longtime lover, Brazilian model Hermann Nicoli, with the latest arriving in December 2017. The two split up after 14 years together. However, Candice declined to provide more information, keeping her personal life relatively quiet.

As for Kanye, his personal life is a bit less private, thanks in part to his relationship with Kim Kardashian. Kanye and Kim share four children, and Kim filed for divorce in 2021. Kanye last dated Julia Fox and Kim Kardashian look-a-like Chaney Jones.

Candice met Kim because she posed at a reunion featuring her fellow Victoria’s Secret Angel alum.

Candice Swanepoel recently starred in a SKIMS campaign with Kim Kardashian

Alessandra Ambrosio, Tyra Banks, Candice Swanepoel, and Heidi Klum reunited in the name of SKIMS.

The big reveal came in April, as the VS Angels posed in garments from Kim’s shapewear line. Kim also joined the photoshoot with the models, who starred in the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show before it ended.

Hulu cameras were rolling for the big event, as the Angels made an appearance in a teaser for The Kardashians Season 2.

Kim’s daughter North was also at the shoot, and the trailer featured Kim telling North, “You have no idea how iconic this is. You just have no idea,” while Alessandra smiled in the background.

Time will tell if Candice becomes Kanye’s next muse, but as a successful model, she will be alright without the help of Kanye’s artistic direction.