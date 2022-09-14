Candice Swanepoel stuns in sheer net dress

Candice Swanepoel is stunning in a sheer red dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Model Candice Swanepoel was stunning in designer fabric for Vogue earlier this week and took to social media to share some pictures with her followers.

The South African model has been a Victoria’s Secret Angel for over a decade now and doesn’t appear to be slowing down any time soon.

Although many models “age out” of their career at a rather young age, Candice is still going strong at 33 and proving she still has the skill.

On Tuesday night, she shared two snaps with her Instagram followers featuring a designer ALAIA dress.

The outfit was a full-body dress, literally, as it featured a hood that went over her head, long sleeves that turned into cloves, and a skirt that went down to her feet.

The dress itself was made out of a sheer, net-like fabric that allowed the model to show some skin in the otherwise full-body cover.

Candice Swanepoel rocks a red sheer netted dress

The second photo in her post featured Candiace in the same dress, but this picture was in black and white and offered a closer look at some of the dress’s more intricate details.

The black and white photo detailed the intricate floral designs that covered the dress and showed off the skirt hem’s feathery appearance.

The hood and gloves also featured the floral pattern but in a much heavier and thicker design, making them appear more solid than they really were.

Her 18.2 million followers have left over 31 thousand likes on the post since she shared it.

Aside from hitting the runway, most of Candice’s focus lately has been on her swimwear line, Tropic of C.

Candice Swanepoel shows off her swimsuit body

When Candice started Tropic of C, her goal was to create a sustainable brand that is “influenced by nature” and “inspired by the female form.

In the brand’s Instagram bio, it’s noted that they are “an eco lifestyle brand crafted with love and respect for the planet.”

Candice has several people who model swimsuits for her line. But being a model herself, she’s definitely shown off her summer-ready body a few times to help promote the brand.

On the Tropic of C website, it’s noted that the fabric is meant to add a body and muscle-sculpting fit made with eco-friendly fabric that also provides UV protection out in the sun.

As the brand continues to grow, Candice makes sure that it sticks to the goal of promoting sustainability and environmental awareness through educating consumers and taking measures in the production and manufacturing processes.