Candice Swanepoel goes sheer for a behind-the-scenes look at Tropic of C her swimwear line. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Kristin Callahan/Acepixs

Candice Swanepoel was perfection in a recent behind-the-scenes look at a shoot for Tropic of C.

The South African beauty shared a few looks from the shoot, and unsurprisingly, the model looked fantastic in each photo.

Candice has had a busy month after celebrating her birthday in October and trekking to Brazil to see a natural wonder.

Apparently, connecting with mother nature left Candice feeling refreshed because her latest series of photos were magnificent.

But the best picture was arguably Candice posing against a wall made of natural rocks.

She demonstrated that she could model anywhere and still look like she was on the cover of Vogue cover with her latest picture.

Candice Swanepoel poses in sheer shirt for Tropic of C

The mother of two posed outdoors in jeans and a shirt, but there was nothing plain about Candice’s look.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel wore a white crochet shirt with nothing underneath. The white crop top was sleeveless and featured holes, revealing her taut tummy and six-pack abs.

Candice sat with her head tilted as she gazed into the camera with her piercing blue eyes. Her lips were parted as she worked her angles and gave top-model vibes.

Pic credit: @candiceswanepoel/Instagram

Her blonde locks featured a side part with loose curls as her hair fell to one side, resembling a lion’s mane.

Candice’s natural beauty shined through in the picture as her skin appeared bronzed, glowing, and blemish-free. The Tropic of C founder wore minimal makeup, with brushed eyebrows, rosy cheeks, and mascara.

She went light on the accessories, adding golden hoop earrings for a chic touch.

Candice’s ab lines and shredded tummy likely left some wondering how she achieved her tiny waist.

Candice Swanepoel talks exercise and yoga

Candice Swanepoel has clearly hit the genetic lottery and can attribute much of her beauty to fantastic genes.

But the model does work out, and she revealed her favorite way to exercise in an interview with The Cut.

In a very relatable moment, Candice admitted that following the birth of her first child, she had to switch her exercise routine to the nighttime.

Candice explained, “I’ve been doing my own kind of yoga. It’s not traditional yoga, but I put on some music and mix in some Pilates and squat resistance stuff I’ve learned over the years.”

The spiritual model continued, “It’s calm: I can meditate through it and get some flow with some music. It’s a little ritual for me. I do it every time I feel overwhelmed and stressed — I try at least twice a week.”