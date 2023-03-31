Candice Swanepoel showed off her thin pins in a little black dress recently as she attended an event for Schutz, a shoe brand, acting as the perfect advertisement.

She shared a black and white shot in which she stood in front of a plain wall wearing a short, black, strapless dress that was cinched in and emphasized her hourglass figure.

Though the dress was quite high-brow, Candice stuck to her very natural aesthetic by leaving her long blonde hair cascading down her shoulders in light waves.

Her makeup was a bit more glam, with black-lined eyes, curled lashes, and a light pink lipstick that gave her a healthy glow.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel posed for photographers going into the event, which was a dinner party at Soho House Miami that included several other influencers and celebrities, like swimsuit model Cindy Prado.

Candice has been to enough fashion shows and events to know that she should wear the designer, and she did with a gorgeous pair of heels.

Candice Swanepoel showed off a pair of strappy Schutz heels for the brand party. Pic credit: @candiceswanepoel/Instagram

Candice Swanepoel is the face of the Schutz Spring 23′ Collection

The blonde bombshell appeared to be wearing the Adele Metallic Leather Sandal that costs $148 and features a braided strap that goes all the way up the ankle.

She is the new face of the Spring 23′ Collection, which features many wedge heels, as well as sandals with block heels, and some metallic colors.

They also have several platform heels, proving the 90s really are back, as well as strappy heels for a sexy night on the town.

The new campaign with Candice was all about the outdoors as she was seen posing on pure white sand with a clear blue sky in the background as the sun cast a golden glow on her face.

She looked intensely at the camera in one shot, wearing the new Vitoria Leather Sandal, which costs $158 and comes in black and rainbow print as well.

Candice recently modeled for Carolina Herrera Eyewear

Candice has been a busy bee as of late, not only running her own swimwear line, Tropic of C but modeling for several other brands besides Schutz.

In a recent eyewear campaign, the blonde beauty modeled for Carolina Herrera Eyewear, in a shoot that was a very different vibe to the natural, beach energy of the shoe ads.

Candice was featured in a video in which her face was seen close up several times in a variety of frames, including sunglasses and glasses with clear lenses.

In a photo ad, which came first, she wore a pair of black, cat-eye sunglasses giving a confident energy and looking like the next Bond Girl.

She wore the Cat Eye Sunglasses With Stripe Detail, which cost $190 and offer 100% UV protection.

Keep an eye on Candice’s Instagram for more campaigns, as well as new drops from her swimwear line Tropic of C.