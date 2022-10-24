Candice looked incredible in the bikini picture. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Nancy Rivera/ACE Pictures

Candice Swanepoel looked amazing when she posed in a bikini from her sustainable swimsuit line, Tropic of C.

The 34-year-old model looked incredible in the classically cut brown swimwear, which she accessorized with a gold body chain.

Candice wore her long blonde hair slightly wet and had minimal makeup on her striking features for the beach shots.

The bikini is a design from Candice’s sustainable brand Tropic of C, who shared the pictures on the company’s Instagram page.

In another of the photos, Candice showed off her toned abs as she faced the camera and wore a gold anklet.

Launched in 2018, Candice has previously said of setting up her business, “Sustainability is a key part of my lifestyle. I think coming from Africa and growing up with such a strong level of nature, it’s where I get inspiration.”

The caption said, “you asked, we listened. meet the lo bottom, a low-rise bottom with classic back coverage. available in peach perfect, our softest fabric ever fabric made with regenerated nylon and lycra® xtra life™ elastane.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Tropic of C team celebrates the birthday of company founder Candice Swanepoel

The brand also celebrated Candice’s birthday last week with a sweet message to accompany one of the stunning snaps.

“Happy birthday to our founder and creative director @candiceswanepoel,” the team wrote. “Our passion and creativity makes Tropic of C so special. Your love of nature has an impact on all that we do as a team. To another circle around the sun – ToC team.”

Other tributes came pouring in for the mom-of-two — who shares her children Anaca, 6, and Ariel, 4, with her ex-fiance, Brazilian model Hermann Nicoli.

Are Candice Swanepoel and Kanye West dating?

Candice Swanepoel’s birthday comes after rumors began swirling last month that she is dating Kanye West.

“Kanye and Candice are dating and their relationship is new,” a source told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “They like each other and are happy with how things are going so far. They’ve connected over fashion and creativity. Kanye is excited about Candice.”

But some are skeptical that the relationship is a PR stunt to sell Kanye’s new Yeezy GAP glasses.

“Anything beyond a working relationship is not true,” an insider told US Weekly of Kanye — who shares four children with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian — and the South-African model. “They are not involved romantically. She’s another one of his muses.”