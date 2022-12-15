Candice Swanepoel rocks a beautiful black one-piece swimsuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Candice Swanepoel looked like an absolute goddess as she geared up in one of her most beloved suits.

It goes without saying, the blonde beauty has certainly made a name for herself over the last couple of years.

The 34-year-old star is famously known for her long career as a model for Victoria’s Secret.

However, last year, the South African native partied ways with the company as she had other goals in mind.

Since then, Candice has created and evolved her own company, Tropic of C.

In a recent Instagram post, the company posted a breathtaking photo of Candice as she posed in one of their flashy pieces.

Candice Swanepoel stuns in her black swimsuit

The supermodel always looks stunning while conquering her latest and greatest endeavors.

In a recent Tropic of C post, Candice demonstrated just that.

The model showcased her immaculate and slender physique as she donned one of her very own masterfully crafted pieces.

Candice was captured in the new Sol one-piece that is made from high-quality, sustainable material.

The black one-piece bathing suit featured two, thin spaghetti straps that allowed for both comfort and support. The suit also included a cute cut-out design in the middle that gave the one-piece a little extra sass and flair.

Pic credit: @tropicofc/Instagram

Candice then styled her long hair in voluminous blonde locks that beautifully flowed down one side of her body.

The model went with a more natural look for the shot as she was captured wearing little to no makeup.

Either way, Candice represented her brand perfectly while simultaneously providing an excellent view for her loyal fans.

Candice Swanepoel is a proud mothers2mothers ambassador

Fans know Candice for not only her killer looks but for her kind-hearted and giving nature.

When the South African beauty isn’t busy building her own brand, she’s instead, helping build awareness and promoting other companies as well.

One of the amazing companies that Candice teamed up with was mothers2mothers.

Mothers2mothers was formed back in 2001 by a group of strong, inspiring women who wanted to give back by providing health care to families who needed it most.

The company has reached and further helped hundreds and thousands of families across Africa.

The women of this organization plan to keep growing and evolving while Candice provides the help and support that is needed along the way.

Fans can learn more about the company’s mission by heading to their Instagram page, or their official website, while they provide all of the information in order to help and further donate.