Candice Swanepoel poses in her teeny bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

In a sizzling new photo, Candice Swanepoel cozied up in a chair to sit back, relax, and enjoy some sunshine.

The 34-year-old model and now businesswoman has been making quite a splash lately as she’s been incredibly busy with her swimwear brand, Tropic of C.

Candice has been highly active on her social media platforms, sharing most of her latest swimwear designs and some of the newest collections.

In her most recent share, the South African beauty took to her Instagram where she treated her fans some with mesmerizing fits.

She posted the gorgeous, eye-catching picture to her IG Story where her 18.6 million followers got to indulge in a sunny bikini photo.

Candice looked to be enjoying the peaceful moment as she leaned back in her chair with her eyes closed and both hands behind her head. It was a carefree moment at its finest.

Candice Swanepoel turns heads in her teeny bikini

Candice dropped yet another jaw-dropping photograph onto her Instagram as she posed away in her Tropic of C bikini.

The founder of the brand sported one of their fall-colored bathing suits which was a matching brown two-piece set.

The top was a classic design that featured two thin straps that wrapped up behind her neck and along her back.

She coordinated the tiny top with a pair of cheeky high-rise bottoms. The straps of the bottoms were tied into a bow on each side of her hips, which accentuated her toned abs and tiny waist.

The model then added a dainty gold body chain that made the photo glow and shimmer even more.

Candice wore her hair down for the shot as she let her wavy blonde locks flow naturally behind her while she rocked a more natural, sun-kissed face.

She then captioned the Story, “Days like these ..”

Pic credit: @candiceswanepoel/Instagram

Candice Swanepoel stays busy with her eco-friendly clothing company

In another recent post, Candice simply wrote the word “busy” in the caption as she tagged her brand Tropic of C right after.

It comes as no surprise that multi-skilled beauty is constantly on the move, keeping herself busy as she juggles many different roles within the company.

Not only is Candice the founder of the company, but she also models and is the creative director as well. The model’s work is never fully done.

So the caption of the post makes a lot of sense. However, in the shot, Candice looked amazing as she posed away in a completely black ensemble, minus her dainty red flip-flops.

She gracefully stood amongst a brownstone wall that featured an array of flowers and greenery in the background.

Even in her busiest state, Candice still managed to look flawless and she effortlessly glowed amongst the scenery.