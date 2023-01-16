Candice Swanepoel stunned in an edgy spread for Vogue as she rocked an open blazer and nothing underneath. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Candice Swanepoel gave fans a blast from her fashion past with a stunning Vogue editorial from 2012.

The South African stunner shared the image from a spread from 11 years ago on her Instagram Stories for her 18.7 million followers to see.

As longtime fashion fans might recall, this particular editorial was part of the Vogue Italia Be Bold editorial from 2012.

The image showed Candice in a colorful blazer, living up to the bold name of the editorial.

Candice rocked blunt bangs, giving her blonde tresses and a rock n’ roll vibe.

The Tropic of C founder wore nothing underneath the blazer, but she did reveal bronzed skin and a six-pack.

Candice Swanepoel stuns in Vogue Italia blast from the past

Candice also wore layered gold necklaces which fell perfectly onto her chest. She paired the colorful blazer with matching pants, featuring vibrant colors and wildlife.

The mother of two struck a pose with smoky eyes and a matte lip.

The outfit came together with a large gold belt buckle that added to the edginess of the bold look. The outfit was Robert Cavalli, in alignment with the Italian Vogue’s theme. Cavalli’s bright patterns, loud colors, and distinct shapes were visible throughout the lovely look.

Candice tagged a few key names in the Vogue world, like Edward Enninful, the editor-in-chief at British Vogue, Dick Page, a celebrated makeup artist, and Mario Sorrenti, a talented photographer.

Candice Swanepoel talks about her bikini line Tropic of C

Candice began Tropic of C in 2018 when she noticed an opening in the market after Victoria’s Secret dropped out of the swimwear realm. Since then, her brand has rapidly evolved.

Candice discussed the origin of her brand name Tropic of C and explained that the “C” doesn’t stand for Candice.

Candice said, “The C is for Capricorn or Cancer—the latitudes. I’ve always been ruled by the sun; it inspires me with its incredible colorful sunrises and sunsets and the ability to create life and growth.”

The model continued to discuss the ideology that underlined her brand.

She added, “The sun makes me happy and is also the only way to be in a bikini all the time, which is when I’m happiest, so it made sense. It was a name for the place in my mind that is TOC, where summer never ends.”

Candice has regularly modeled for her sustainable brand, tapping Lisa Rinna’s daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin, to model the line.