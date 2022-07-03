Candice Swanepoel stuns in bikini with irresistible offer

Candice Swanepoel close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

Supermodel Candice Swanepoel is offering shoppers of her Tropic of C swimwear line a good weekend deal.

The 33-year-old former Victoria’s Secret Angel is now running an empire via her sustainable swim line, and weekend stories on the brand’s Instagram both encouraged fans to shop and offered them a sweet 25% discount.

Candice Swanepoel wows in bikini with brand offer

Stories yesterday showed both Candice and main promo face Amelia Hamlin in a series of bikini-clad throwbacks, all of which drove fans to use a discount code offering them 1/4 off sitewide.

The photo showed Candice flaunting her catwalk queen body in a skimpy orange bikini.

Posing on beach sands and with a rear view of her thong two-piece, the blonde showed off her super-long legs and peachy rear, also sending out a little eye contact as she wore her long locks down in beachy waves.

“SITEWIDE SALE,” text read, then offering fans the “SUMMER25” code to use at checkout.

Candice Swanepoel poses in a bikini. Pic credit: @tropicofc/Instagram

Candice has opened up on her swim brand. The Alo Yoga partner, now getting savvy as her Tropic of C brand collaborates with the activewear label, told Forbes: “Sustainability is a key part of my lifestyle. I think coming from Africa and growing up with such a strong level of nature, it’s where I get inspiration.”

“I’m inspired by the concept of ‘powerful femininity’ – I’m gently spoken and quite soft and calm, but I’m also quite powerful, strong, thick-skinned, and resilient. I come from a farm in the middle of nowhere, I’ve gone through a lot to be where I am. But I also think my vision of beauty is when people embrace being feminine and soft,” she added.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Candice Swanepoel’s swimwear label becomes cult brand

Tropic of C now boasts over 400,000 Instagram followers and is regularly up there on the top 10 swimwear brand lists. Competitors include supermodel Emily Ratajkowski’s Inamorata brand, plus Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Swim and Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Swim. Candice, meanwhile, continues her main modeling gigs – she fronts Donna Karan’s 2022 campaigns. She’s also been a promo face for 41-year-old mogul Kim’s SKIMS brand – keep your friends close…

“Trust in your vision, fully. Don’t compromise that and stay consistent with it. And have a very clear vision. Be hardworking and be willing to do any of the work you need to do in your company,” the mom of two also told Forbes.