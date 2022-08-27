Candice Swanepoel stuns in bikini with a coconut

Candice Swanepoel close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Candice Swanepoel is stunning in a new bikini snap as she gets fruity to promote her best-selling swimwear brand.

The 33-year-old supermodel continues to enjoy success via her eco-friendly Tropic of C brand, and a weekend photo of her was likely appreciated by followers of the label’s Instagram.

Candice, who founded her brand in 2018, posed showing off her model figure in a stylish and skimpy swim look, also upping the exotic vibes as she posed holding a coconut.

The photo showed the blonde beauty posing confidently amid an exotic setting and near palms.

Showcasing her ripped abs and curvy hips, plus her tiny waist, Candice stunned as she modeled a crochet and criss-cross bikini top in multicolor shades, pairing her figure-revealing upper with a stringy and blue pair of briefs.

Candice stared down the lens of the camera while wearing warming makeup, also wearing her locks swept back away from her face.

A caption promoted the Praia Top.

Candice’s brand now boasts over 400,000 Instagram followers and appears to have enough of a budget for a celebrity ambassador. Model Amelia Hamlin is the celeb face of Tropic of C and joins Candice in Instagram and TikTok promos.

Candice Swanepoel sticks to ‘a certain aesthetic’

Speaking to Fashionista of what goes into her designs, Candice revealed, “I tend to stick to a certain aesthetic that I like and that I think looks good on the body. A lot of the pieces are high-cut — the necklines are very flattering — and there’s a little bit of ballet inspiration, as well.”

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel also touched on her shift from modeling to running a business, continuing: “As a model, you have to be a chameleon, and it’s nice to be in control of the art direction and involved in every aspect of the business.”

Candice Swanepoel joins forces with major brand

In 2022, Candice is upping her game, this as Tropic of C releases a collab with Alo Yoga.

The activewear label is fast rising and boasts Kendall Jenner as its main face. Candice is herself an ambassador for Alo Yoga.

“I’ve been forced to learn the whole business side, which has really gotten me out of my comfort zone — budgeting, booking, accounting,” she also told Fashionista. Also running a swimwear empire is fellow supermodel Emily Ratajkowski, with 2022 also seeing model Gigi Hadid joining forces with Frankie’s Bikinis.