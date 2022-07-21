Candice Swanepoel stuns in bikini from every angle

Candice Swanepoel close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ Byron Purvis/Admedia

Candice Swanepoel is flaunting her supermodel figure in skimpy swimwear and stunning as she’s filmed from every angle.

The 33-year-old former Victoria’s Secret Angel is now running an empire via her Tropic of C swimwear line, and the sustainable brand has just dropped new footage featuring its CEO.

On Wednesday, TofC shared Instagram stories showing Candice modeling the tiniest of bikinis – the South African had been filmed on the beach and with a surfboard as crashing waves added atmosphere.

Wearing a string and black two-piece to begin with, Candice showcased her slim back in gold hoop earrings and a black visor.

The camera then zoomed in on the blonde’s tiny waist and curvy hips, then showed her shot from behind as she flaunted her peachy rear. The video wasn’t just promoting Tropic of C, though. The brand has joined forces with activewear brand Alo Yoga – today was all about the new collab.

The sizzling footage then switched to Candice in a pink bikini, with a stripey two-piece completing the lookbook.

Candice Swanepoel announces major collab with Alo Yoga

Tropic of C had announced the collab last month, with a post showing Candice in her black bikini and looking fierce. “Summer’s most wanted swim collab is here 💧 get your hands on the @alo x @tropicofc collab available now via the link in bio! #aloxtropicofc,” the brand told its 400,000+ Instagram followers.

Alo Yoga, now a mega brand, is fronted by supermodel Kendall Jenner and actress Alexandra Daddario. Candice is herself also an Alo Yoga ambassador.

Candice Swanepoel sticks to what she likes

Candice has opened up on her 2018-founded brand.

“I really focus on the quality of the suits; I didn’t want to create something and just throw it out there,” she told Fashionista. “It’s all stuff that I want to wear. I tend to stick to a certain aesthetic that I like and that I think looks good on the body. A lot of the pieces are high-cut — the necklines are very flattering — and there’s a little bit of ballet inspiration, as well.”

Noting that not everyone has a supermodel figure, the mom of two added: “I know there’s different bodies out there, but if the fabric is quality enough and has a good stretch, it can mold to many different shapes.”

Tropic of C is also fronted by 21-year-old model Amelia Hamlin.