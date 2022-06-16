Candice Swanepoel stuns in bikini for underwater swim

Candice Swanepoel close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

Supermodel Candice Swanepoel is stunning in an ethereal underwater swim as she promotes a new drop from her sustainable swimwear line.

The Tropic of C founder and former Victoria’s Secret Angel is fresh from a shoot taking things below the surface, with videos on Tropic of C’s Instagram this week proudly showing off its A-Lister CEO.

Candice Swanepoel goes itty-bitty for bikini swim

Candice was snapped from a swimming pool and flaunting her slender frame in a red string bikini.

The 33-year-old proved she’s got brains as well as beauty – Tropic of C has joined forces with ultra-hip activewear brand Alo Yoga for a collab.

Showing off her halterneck two-piece while photographed and filmed underwater, Candice let sunlight streak across her chest in a still shot, with a caption reading:

“Things are heating up this summer 🔥 Introducing @alo x @tropicofc swim collab dropping June 20 🌊 #AloxTropicOfC.”

A video, seen below, was quick to follow. Here, the South African beauty was filmed swimming in oceans and in a pool, also flipping her legs around in the water and emerging for a wet-haired bombshell finish.

Alo Yoga is adored by the likes of supermodel Hailey Bieber. Its promo faces currently include 26-year-old model Kendall Jenner, plus 36-year-old HBO actress Alexandra Daddario. Candice, meanwhile, has nabbed herself model Amelia Hamlin to front Tropic of C.

“It took me a while to find a team because you end up working very closely for a long time — I took a lot of meetings. And when Victoria’s Secret stopped swim, I just went for it,” Candice told Fashionista of how her brand was born.

“I really focus on the quality of the suits; I didn’t want to create something and just throw it out there. It’s all stuff that I want to wear. I tend to stick to a certain aesthetic that I like and that I think looks good on the body,” she added.

Candice Swanepoel knows good business with Alo Yoga

Candice is herself a promo face for Alo Yoga.

The blonde announces her ambassador status with the apparel label on her Instagram, followed by 17.7 million.

Swanepoel joins the list of celebrities affiliated with swimwear – moguls Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner both have swimwear brands, as does country singer Jessie James Decker. 2022 also brings model Gigi Hadid joining forces with Frankie’s Bikinis.