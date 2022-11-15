Candice Swanepoel showed off her svelte frame in a pair of Tropic of C bikini bottoms. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Candice Swanepoel has graced the pages of Victoria’s Secret catalogs in the past, heating up the pages with her enviable figure in several lacey ensembles.

But, while the famous brand went on its downward spiral, even canceling its famous Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2018, Candice herself has seen her career flourish.

Not just a pretty face, Candice launched her own swimwear line, Tropic of C, along with former Senior Vice President and Creative Director at Victoria’s Secret Daniela Manfredi.

And, who better to model for Tropic of C than Candice herself, who’s got the long, lithe figure to show off even the tiniest bikinis.

In a recent post to her Instagram Stories, Candice showed off her svelte frame in one of Tropic of C’s geometric bikini bottoms from the new Resort collection.

The bottoms featured several black and light brown triangles with strings at the waist that emphasized her hourglass physique.

Candice went topless for the photo and covered herself with an oversized white button-down shirt.

Pic credit: @candiceswanepoel/Instagram

Her hair was clipped back in a bun and a few strands came down in front of her face for a flirty feel as she peeked out from behind them with an intense gaze.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Candice showed off her sensational body as she jutted out her hip and leaned back against a rustic wall, looking like a natural, earth-loving goddess.

Candice Swanepoel is the founder of the swimwear brand Tropic of C

Tropic of C is a sustainable, environmentally friendly swimwear brand that says its vision is “core values of sustainability, empowerment, community and quality.”

Candice had been a Victoria’s Secret model for several years, and in that time learned quite a bit about swimsuits and how they fit a woman’s body. In 2019, she told Forbes, “It started as a creative outlet. I love photography and imagery and beauty in general.”

She continued, “I had been working and shooting swim for so many years, and as a way of keeping my mind working during photoshoots, I would analyze the product.”

The brand has been going from strength to strength as it launched its newest Resort collection in October. The Luna Bottom in Driftwood Geo, which goes for $80, was seen on Candice in her previously mentioned Instagram Story, along with the His & Hers Shirt for $170.

Candice announced a Tropic of C collaboration with jewelry designer Jacquie Aiche

Not only that, but Candice also announced in October that Tropic of C collaborated with jewelry designer Jacquie Aiche, creating several pieces that would go with the swimsuits.

Pieces include delicate gold chains that hang across the stomach, which Candice herself modeled along with a simple brown string bikini and an animal print bikini.

The first shot showed Candice sprawled on a rock in front of the ocean with wet hair, and an ethereal face, glowing as she advertised the new jewelry collaboration.

The stunning shots received over 95k likes, including one from Georgia May Jagger and fellow former Victoria’s Secret model Lily Aldridge.

The mothers2mothers ambassador is certainly in her entrepreneurial era, proving Victoria’s Secret models can do way more than just strut down the runway or pose in their underwear.