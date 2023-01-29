Candice Swanepoel stuns in a Tropic of C bikini

Candice Swanepoel always looks sensational in a bikini, and her recent snap is no exception as she stuns in a Tropic of C swimsuit.

She launched the swimsuit line in 2018, focusing on using sustainable materials for environmentally friendly fashion.

The 34-year-old model recently changed her look by having her blonde hair in curls in a video.

And in a recent photo, Candice laid on her back as she wore a black bikini two-piece that showed her toned and slender physique.

The South African beauty put her hands behind her head for a sizzling pose with the ocean as a backdrop.

Candice shared the photo on her Instagram Story with her 18.8 million followers.

Pic credit: @candiceswanepoel/Instagram

Candice Swanepoel partners with Anne Klein for a good cause

Fashion brand Anne Klein recently celebrated its 55th anniversary and partnered with Candice to appear in a new Spring/Summer 2023 fashion campaign.

The model rocked an elegant Anne Klein dress in a photo and announced the collaboration on her IG page.

“Honored to be Anne Klein’s impact partner in their 55th anniversary year, supporting the mission of empowering and championing women.”

Australian photographer Chris Colls took the photo at Pier 59 Studios in New York City.

The late Anne Klein, who founded her eponymous brand, inspired women in fashion to use designs to make a positive change and support various causes.

As part of the partnership, Swanepoel will also serve as an impact partner supporting Anne Klein’s foundation for the first quarter of 2023.

She will also join Anne Klein for a charitable initiative that is yet to be announced.

“I’m honored to have partnered with Anne Klein, a brand whose values align with my own,” said Candice in a statement, continuing:

“Anne Klein has a long and respected history within the fashion industry, and I’m proud to support their mission of empowering and championing women.”

With Tropic of C, Candice also works with charity organizations that she is passionate about. She creates partnerships with social causes that support women globally and commissions products from organizations in the developing world, such as mothers2mothers.

Candice Swanepoel shares a childhood photo for Boss ad

Candice posed next to a photo of her childhood self for a Boss ad.

The South African blonde bombshell joined others, including Paris Hilton, Gigi Hadid, Naomi Campbell, and Demi Lovato, for the campaign.

Candice wore her long blond hair in a ponytail and flashed a soft smile while holding the photo over one eye.

The childhood snap proves she is a natural blonde as she is pictured looking into the distance.