Candice Swanepoel stuns in a skimpy bikini while balancing on a rock

Candice Swanepoel is killing it in a new bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

South African supermodel Candice Swanepoel has been showing off her killer body, once again proving she’s a world-class model.

The 33-year-old Victoria’s Secret alum has wowed her fans and shown off her super-toned physique with a stunning bikini photo.

On Wednesday morning, Candice was back on social media to post a photo of herself lying on a rock face by the edge of the sea in a skimpy brown two-piece bikini.

The model lay soaking up the rays with one hand lying across her forehead. There were no visible accessories in the shot, but she didn’t need any.

Candice often likes to sound a bit philosophical in her Instagram captions, and on this occasion, she claimed to quote French philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre by writing, “‘ I exist, it is soft, so soft, so slow, and light: it’s seems as though it suspends in the air. It moves. ‘-JPS.”

The model also tagged photographer Eduardo Bravin and her clothing company Tropic of C, indicating that she was wearing one of her own swimwear products as usual.

Candice has an incredible 18.5 million followers on Instagram, so it’s no surprise that her post had racked up almost 20,000 likes within an hour of her posting.

Candice Swanepoel’s fans love her bikini post

Candice’s fans have been super quick to flock to the comments section, which they’re quickly filling up with praise and emojis.

One eager fan told Candice, “Every time I think you all can’t top the last collection, you do! Simply amazing!! 😍👏,” and other fans rushed to leave fire and hearts-for-eyes emojis.

Pic credit: @candiceswanepoel/Instagram

Candice Swanepoel gets a bit philosophical with her posts

As already mentioned, Candice likes a bit of philosophy, and sometimes her posts can come across as quite esoteric. Last month, she posted a beautiful black-and-white video, which she captioned, “Religion, science or the streets.”

Wearing a tiny dark-colored crop top with stripey pants and sunglasses, she told the camera, “In religion, we call it spirits; in science, we call it energy, and in the streets, we call it a vibe.” She added, “all I’m saying is trust it.”

In another recent post, Candice was a bit more grounded as she took to Instagram to show off her amazingly toned legs. She did this by taking to the tennis court and posting pics of three different tennis-style outfits.

Candice looked incredible in a sporty red dress with a bucket hat, followed by two other outfits featuring barely-there black shorts and some black leotards.