Candice Swanepoel modeled a stunning bikini for a recent black and white photoshoot.

The 34-year-old model recently partnered with Anne Klien for philanthropic causes and is the face of their spring ad campaign.

The former Victoria’s Secret model has her own successful swimsuit brand, Tropic of C, and took a dip for the recent bikini snap.

In the photo, Candice posed with her arms crossed with wet hair and had a stunning ocean view for a backdrop.

She accessorized the stylish Tropic of C swimsuit with just a necklace to complete the look.

The South African model shared the photo on her Instagram Story with her 18.9 million followers.

Candice Swanepoel stuns in black and white shot. Pic credit: @candiceswanepoel/Instagram

Candice Swanepoel stuns in an ad campaign for Anne Klein

Candice represents Anne Klien’s modern and classic American style as she models a shirt in a recent photoshoot.

In the caption, the model and entrepreneur quoted Anne Klien and opened up about collaborating with the brand.

“Clothes won’t change the world but the women who wear them will.’ Honored to be Anne Klein’s impact partner in their 55th anniversary year, supporting their mission of empowering and championing women. Who runs the world…girls!”

In the series of photos, Candice had her blonde locks in a ponytail and accessorized with several gold necklaces and hoop earrings.

The beauty struck many poses in the photos taken by NYC photographer Chris Colls, including a snap with a big smile with her hand over her mouth.

In another Anne Klein photoshoot, Candice put on glasses for a different look in a stylish shirt and denim jeans.

Candice Swanepoel reveals her balanced approach to exercise and diet

In an interview with The Cut, Candice told the outlet that she prioritizes wellness and opts for a balanced lifestyle.

She usually starts her morning with a coffee and a healthy smoothie for breakfast. However, her breakfast varies, and she sometimes has eggs with toast or a grilled cheese sandwich.

Candice revealed that she started dancing at a young age but started working with a trainer during her stint as a Victoria’s Secret Angel.

The model said she lucked out with a fast metabolism, so she can enjoy a side of fries with a healthy meal.

For a workout, Candice varies her exercise routine with traditional yoga, Pilates, and resistance exercise.

In partnership with Alo Yoga, Candice showed her Instagram followers how she unwinds while traveling for work with a yoga routine in her hotel room.

“A quick check in with myself amidst a lot of travel…Who else isolates themselves to recharge? ✋🏼 Set by @alo @aloyoga,” was the caption on her IG post.

In the clip, Candice looked in incredible shape in a grey crop top and leggings.