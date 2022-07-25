Candice Swanepoel stuns braless in open robe

Candice Swanepoel posed while braless in a robe. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/Admedia

Candice Swanepoel is proving that she doesn’t need a bikini to stun the camera.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel continues to model itty-bitty pieces as she fronts her Tropic of C swimwear line, but a photo landing on her Instagram today steered clear of beachwear.

Posting for her 17 million+ Instagram followers on Monday, the South African beauty reposted a fan shot that showed her looking glamorous and leggy as she posed against a black backdrop.

Showing off her super-slim figure and hints of her cleavage, the blonde posed in a silky and pale green robe that she wore a little open, shouting out loungewear vibes as she looked comfy while going braless.

Fans saw the mom of two’s long legs and slender upper body as she posed with her blonde locks down and offered a direct gaze.

Candice reposted Instagram user and fan account @soulofswanepoel, who originally posted the shot to say good morning to the “sweet souls.”

Candice has surely been making headlines this month. Her sustainable swimwear line, Tropic of C, has joined forces with activewear brand Alo Yoga. Candice is an ambassador for the label, notably adored by model Hailey Bieber.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Alo is also fronted by model Kendall Jenner and actress Alexandra Daddario.

Candice Swanepoel says modeling isn’t ‘realistic’

Candice brings reality to the masses via inclusive sizes and added appeal from an eco-friendly brand, but she’s admitted that she feels the industry she works in isn’t too real.

“When it comes to a modeling career, it’s hard because you want to be clear with your goals, but you can’t be ‘realistic’ because modeling isn’t realistic. The sky’s the limit with this kind of job. So when I go to [my agent], I’m not afraid to shoot really high. I’ll say, ‘Why not this photographer? Why not this campaign? Let’s get it!'” she told Elle.

Candice Swanepoel says it all got better after motherhood

The 33-year-old, who is a mom to kids Anaca and Ariel, continued, “I have to tell you, I thought once I was a mom, I wouldn’t want to work anymore, ever again. But I find work really fulfilling. And to do more jobs than before, and to feel like I’m an even better model than before, that makes me proud and I want it to make my son proud one day.”

Candice’s brand brings fans a famous face. Model Amelia Hamlin fronts the label and is, alongside Candice, all over the brand’s Instagram.