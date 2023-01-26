Candice Swanepoel had her luscious blonde hair in curls in a new video.

The 34-year-old model has been keeping busy with her successful career in fashion in 2023.

She recently showed her model physique in a photo in which she lay floating in the water wearing a blue bikini from her brand, Tropic Of C.

Candice also appeared in Vogue Italia in an edgy Robert Cavalli outfit, wearing a blazer and nothing underneath.

In the new clip, Candice debuted her hairstyle in a sizzling video in which she dropped her bathrobe down to her chest.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The beautiful model was a whole mood as she gave several poses and flicked her hair on both sides of her face.

In the caption of the clip shared on her Instagram page, she gave a shoutout to her beauty artist, Henrique Martins, writing, “Curly C and a whole mood 🧚🏻‍♂️🤍✨ @henriquem85.”

Candice Swanepoel meditates and stretches in Alo Yoga gear

In a new exercise video, Candice embraced self-healing with meditation and yoga as she repped Alo Yoga gear.

The supermodel revealed in the caption that she takes time to be alone to recharge amid her busy travel schedule.

She wrote, “A quick check in with myself amidst a lot of travel…Who else isolates themselves to recharge? ✋🏼 Set by @alo @aloyoga.”

The South African beauty, who is partnered with the brand, wore a grey crop top and matching spandex.

She let her long blonde hair flow in the clip and went into a zen pose to focus on the motivational audio.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel then went into the downward dog and low cobra pose, before stretching out her thighs by grabbing her feet while standing.

Candice showed her impressive flexibility as she gave her IG followers a glimpse of her routine.

Candice Swanepoel talked about her sustainable swimwear brand, Tropic of C

Candice used her experience as a high-fashion model to launch a sustainable swimwear line, Tropic of C.

She can frequently be seen modeling bikinis from the stylish brand.

In an interview with Fashion Week Daily, she discussed her vision and how she accomplished keeping it eco-friendly.

“Since the beginning when I was creating branding, I really wanted to create a brand that was conscious of its impact on the planet and use new innovations to create products that continually aim to reduce the environmental impact of our production through ongoing sustainable fabric development and refining our manufacturing processes,” she said.

She continued, “We focused in two areas—our fabrics and our packaging.” She went on to reveal most of the fabric used to create the swimwear uses upcycled or regenerated nylon. She also makes digital prints to reduce the use of water and electricity.