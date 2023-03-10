Candice Swanepoel got used to strutting down the Victoria’s Secret runway, and while lingerie looks absolutely stunning on her, she went topless for a recent photoshoot.

The South African stunner proved she can still turn heads with her recent sultry shots, posing with her back turned to the camera and a white sheet to cover herself at some points.

Showcasing her natural beauty, the blonde bombshell showed that even the most luxurious designer clothes are not necessary to make her look beautiful. Whether going topless or wearing a paper bag, Candice would look perfect in literally anything.

Her makeup look is what really stole the show as she wore a very dark, heavy, smoky eyeshadow with black eyeliner and big lashes. The rest of her makeup was left very neutral in order to draw attention to her eyes, including her light, peachy lipstick.

Candice wore big diamond earrings that flattered her skin tone and drew all the attention to her deep blue eye color.

Her long blonde hair was not in the quintessential Victoria’s Secret bedhead that we’re used to seeing but was slicked back in a low ponytail, giving very high-fashion, chic vibes.

Candice posted four pictures together in a sort of collage, with the top two showing her looking away with a serious gaze and the bottom left looking over her shoulder in a flirty manner.

In the last shot, she was smiling wide as if she was laughing at something and appeared to be thoroughly enjoying the photoshoot.

She wrote over the four pictures, “La vie est belle.”

Candice Swanepoel posed for a series of glam shots. Pic credit: @candiceswanepoel/Instagram

Candice Swanepoel revealed herself to be the new face of the Elie Saab Elixir fragrance

Just three days ago, Candice revealed herself to be the face of the new Elie Saab fragrance, Elixir.

Candice was seen in a dreamy video in which she wore a low-cut strapless dress that was in a glittering red and had a high thigh slit.

The stunning model walked toward the camera as light, modern music played in the background. Her blonde hair was parted in the middle and slicked back, and she held up the fragrance over her head as if she was playing with the bottle.

In her caption, Candice wrote, “❤️‍🔥ELIXIR❤️‍🔥Beyond excited to share with you all that I am the face of the new fragrance by Elie Saab. A love potion with a magnetic power of attraction ❣️.”

Candice endorsed the Elie Saab Elixir fragrance which was inspired by flowers in Lebanon

The fragrance evokes the scent of the Cedretti iris, a variety of flowers that bloom in the cedar region of Lebanon.

Also included in the scent are Lebanese Neroli and Italian Mandarin, as well as Myrrh and Benzoin with a vanilla musk undertone.

According to the Elie Saab website, the Elixir fragrance is inspired by the captivating confidence and feminity of a strong woman.

Check out Candice’s Instagram page for more glamorous shots and perhaps more from the Elie Saab Elixir ads.