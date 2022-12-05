Candice Swanepoel wore a barely-there white string bikini to advertise the Tropic of C x Costa Brazil collaboration. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Nancy Rivera/ACE Pictures

Candice Swanepoel is a former Victoria’s Secret Angel and an absolutely stunning human being, but she’s not just a pretty face. The South African model is an entrepreneur with her own swimwear line called Tropic of C, and she dropped a collaboration recently that dives into the world of skincare.

Tropic of C collaborated with Costa Brazil, an environmentally friendly, sustainable company that features skincare products as well as body care, fragrance, and home care among other things.

The brands dropped a swimwear and skincare collection in which Candice of course was the model for the ads.

The model wore a barely-there, white string bikini on the beach, which she shared to her Instagram Stories looking ethereal as she waded through the water, her golden hair blowing back in the breeze.

Candice waded through the water with her incredibly toned figure on display as she held on to a white bag containing skincare products from Costa Brazil. Though her bikini was the star of the show, the model accessorized with a delicate gold moon necklace.

She advertised the new collab at the bottom, writing, “Jump In. Costa Brazil and Tropic C join forces to create an eco-minded swim and skin collection.”

The photo gave off major Brazilian vibes, with Candice looking as if she was basking in the warm temperatures of Rio de Janeiro.

Pic credit: @candiceswanepoel/Instagram

Candice Swanepoel’s Tropic of C brand and Costa Brazil dropped a collaboration

Costa Brazil shared a black and white photo of Candice to their own Instagram in which she was seen wearing a long white t-shirt with black lettering that said, “Gone to Rio Love, Candice + Francisco.” Her hair was slicked back, and she stared at the camera intensely, showing off her modeling skills.

In the caption, the brand revealed that not only is the skincare and swimsuit collaboration environmentally friendly but they are giving 10% of the proceeds to Conservation International. The organization they said is “one of the world’s biggest supporters of the Amazon.”

Candice was seen in a video advertising the new Tropic of C x Costa Brazil collab

Last week, in a video advertising the new collaboration, Candice was seen in the white string bikini as she went makeup free and looked completely natural and mermaid-like.

The minimalist white bottle of Sunlight Body Oil was seen held on the center string of her top, and she was later seen floating in the water, looking completely relaxed. The whole video was the perfect antidote to the cold, dark, wintery days that we currently find ourselves in.

The entire video, which also features Candice in a black one-piece swimsuit looks like an artistic black-and-white film, as she is seen smiling and laughing in the water while using the body oil.

The Tropic of C white string bikini, as well as the Costa Brazil, travel size sun and moon body oil and carrying case can be bought in a bundle for $225.