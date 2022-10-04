Candice Swanepoel sizzles in skimpy swimwear while completely underwater

Candice Swanepoel is rosy in pink makeup. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Is Candice Swanepoel actually a mermaid?

The Victoria’s Secret model might have just tricked her 18.5 million Instagram followers into thinking so.

Candice has been modeling lingerie and swimsuits on a professional level for years.

The bombshell recently shared gorgeous underwater photos of herself for the world to admire.

It’s quite apparent that she’s comfortable in her skin and knows how to pull off just about any look.

Her latest mermaid-style social media posts are absolutely jaw-dropping.

Candice Swanepoel is providing total mermaid vibes

Candice shared a series of underwater pictures on her Instagram Story.

She also shared two of the exquisite shots from the photoshoot on her actual feed, which means fans can still appreciate the imagery after her story expires.

Pic credit: @candiceswanepoel/Instagram

In the pics, she’s wearing a skimpy, black swimsuit that shows a lot of skin.

In one picture, her backside is fully visible.

Candice’s legs and thighs look as toned as ever, and her curves are absolutely sizzling.

In another shot from her Instagram Story, she stares back at her own flawless reflection while underwater.

The pictures are stunning and creative in an artsy way.

Candice Swanepoel makes fitness gear look sexy

In the same way that Candice brought the heat in her barely there bikini, she posted some equally beautiful pictures in fitness gear on Instagram.

In a separate thread, she posed in a two-piece matching set perfect for someone who wants to look hot while going for a run or starting a workout.

The matching set was black with cut-out sections and shapes spread throughout.

Candice paired her black exercise get-up with trendy sunglasses that had red lenses.

She wore her hair slicked back in a bun with minimal makeup.

In the thread, Candice’s golden skin looked perfectly tanned and sun-kissed.

Whether she spent time in the sun absorbing natural sunlight or got the job done in a spray tan salon, she looked beyond beautiful.

Her caption playfully said, “Go go Power Rangers! In love with this new style from @Alo just in time for the summer heat.”

The reason she referenced Power Rangers is that the fictional superhero squad is known to wear costumes that look sporty and athletic.

Alo is a brand that sells fitness clothing to women who practice yoga and other exercise regimens.

Candice might not be a mermaid, but her beauty is totally enchanting anyway.